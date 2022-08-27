"Don't buy into that implausible story" - Former WWE personality blames Chris Jericho for nixed plans during his heel run

Jim Cornette has weighed in on Chris Jericho using his iconic "Judas" entrance song despite the latter's heel persona on AEW programming.

Chris Jericho's band Fozzy made splashes with their smashing hit Judas in 2017. The heavy metal composition has garnered over 58 million YouTube views as of this writing. Aside from achieving chartbuster records worldwide, The Wizard and his bandmates received a gold record for their remarkable work.

The sing-along nature of Judas electrifies the crowd every time Le Champion emerges from the ramp. However, many haven't been on board with Jericho still using it in his heel avatar.

During the latest video on the Official Jim Cornette YouTube channel, Cornette cited Jericho's lukewarm efforts as the potential reason behind Tony Khan's decision to retain the theme:

"My response is Chris didn't try hard then. Because you can't tell me that Tony Khan who listens to creative suggestions from everybody and does most of them apparently, if Chris Jericho tells Tony Khan 'no it's my song, they like to sing along, I want to take it away from them to be a heel'. Tony would say 'no god d**n you Chris Jericho, if you don't play the song that people cheer for, even though you're a heel, just because you're trying to make my business better, I'm gonna suspend you or fire you.'"(0.50 - 2.05)

Further labeling Jericho's stance as a ''token attempt,'' the veteran manager highlighted that he doesn't buy into The Wizard's claims:

"No, he didn't try very hard. He may have made a token attempt 'oh no let's keep it' but there was no serious contemplation or request or demand made 'no we've gotta do this differently if I'm gonna be a heel obviously' or it would have been done differently. So, I don't buy into that implausible story." (2.06 - 2.37)

Chris Jericho explains why Judas was retained despite him turning heel

Whether it was the "Five Labors of Jericho" or the "Millennium Countdown," Chris Jericho has always been one to enthrall fans with his entrance. It's hard to find any of his AEW appearances where fans aren't singing until the speakers are turned off.

Speaking on the Swerve City podcast, The Wizard explained the significance of Judas in All Elite Wrestling:

"The whole concept of what wrestling is, is to get people cheering and get people involved. Once the match starts, I'll get the heat. That song is so much a hallmark of Dynamite and AEW, to not play it just because I turned heel would be a disservice to something we created that is special," said Jericho.

(You can read more here)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



It's one of the greatest moments in AEW's history and, to me, an iconic moment for Jericho.



#AEWDynamite The last time AEW Dynamite was in Houston, the fans sang Chris Jericho's (@IamJericho) theme song Judas in full acapella with no music.It's one of the greatest moments in AEW's history and, to me, an iconic moment for Jericho. The last time AEW Dynamite was in Houston, the fans sang Chris Jericho's (@IamJericho) theme song Judas in full acapella with no music. It's one of the greatest moments in AEW's history and, to me, an iconic moment for Jericho. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/b1lEqwIGMr

Five years after its launch, Chris Jericho's song remains one of the most beloved entrance themes in the pro-wrestling realm. Many feel that people come to wrestling shows to have a memorable time, and Judas helps tick the box. It will be interesting to see if he will continue to use the song moving forward.

