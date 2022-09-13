"Is there going to be that much animosity?" - Jim Cornette cites a major issue with former WWE star potentially becoming the next AEW World Champion

Jim Cornette believes that despite him wanting Bryan Danielson to be the next AEW World Champion, it presents a whole new set of issues.

Following Tony Khan vacating the AEW World Title, a tournament has been set in motion to determine the next champion. So far, Hangman Adam Page and Darby Allin have been eliminated. This leaves Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara in the running.

Speaking about his pick for the championship on the Jim Cornette Experience show, Cornette explained how getting MJF to the top requires careful planning:

"At first I was thinking god#@t can they just put the belt on Danielson. Because atleast then you have got a guy who can work with everybody, a legitimate star, somebody who can carry the fu*king thing and nobody is gonna scoff at it. But then the problem becomes, MJF is the direction they need to go. They just need to make sure they are right when they pull the trigger on him. And, god#@t the problem is Danielson was a great heel 6 months ago, now he has been in a babyface group. But is there going to be that much animosity? Can they build between him [MJF] and Danielson which is totally, you know, starting from scratch." (0:34 - 1:26)

It remains to be seen if MJF will bag the top gold in the future.

Bryan Danielson will face former AEW Champion Chris Jericho next

While Jon Moxley is slated to face Sammy Guevara, the American Dragon will be going up against the Wizard soon.

The pro-wrestling world is buzzing with speculation about who will be grabbing the World Title. Furthermore, MJF also has a guaranteed title shot anytime he wants, since he won the Casino ladder match at AEW All Out. This makes him a dangerous opponent for the future Champion.

Seth @Seth2KCAWs

Interesting MJF doesn’t get a title shot…



#AEWDynamite The bracket to crowd a new AEW World Champion.Interesting MJF doesn’t get a title shot… The bracket to crowd a new AEW World Champion.Interesting MJF doesn’t get a title shot…#AEWDynamite https://t.co/P101xVeBkp

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see how Tony Khan plans to wrap up the tournament at the Grand Slam event later this month.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below!

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the original source video and add a H/T for the transcription.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA