"They didn't try to make them main event fellows" - Jim Cornette comments on former WWE Champion's new faction in AEW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette opened up about how Chris Jericho created his new faction in AEW, the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS).

JAS was formed on March 9, 2022, after Jericho turned on his former Inner Circle stablemates, Santana and Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston. The following week, The Influencer renamed the 2point0 members 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard and 'Cool Hands Ang' Angelo Parker.

In a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette described the addition of the new members as Three Stooges, a well-known comedy act. He added that they would be there to increase the spotlight for The Influencer.

"But now he's also picked up three new stooges. This whole group around him is meant to just be a spotlight for him because I'm sure he's told these guys he's gonna get him over and they're happy because now they've got a spot, but it's gonna be that they get the s**t kicked out of them and so that if people don't kick the s**t out of him, and basically it's Mo, Larry and Curly with Jake Hager, the nasty rabbit and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Are these main event fellows? And they didn't try to make them main event fellows before they put them in this thing," Cornette said. [from 0:30 - 1:12]

You can watch the episode below:

Jim Cornette previously commented on Chris Jericho's promo

Cornette criticized the group's segment on Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam before, when Jericho insulted the AEW locker room by calling them, pro wrestlers. He proceeded to call his group sports entertainers, to which Garcia agreed.

In a previous episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette thought that the Demo God treated the term "pro wrestlers" as an insult. He added that Jericho was trying to get heat from the fans.

"It's gonna be interesting to see if he can trademark a phrase that Vince McMahon is using for 38 years but he says pro wrestlers like it's an insult and like you would wanna be a sports entertainer because he knows that those fans will boo a sports entertainer because they equate that with WWE and cheer for a pro wrestler," Cornette said.

You can watch the previous episode below:

Last week, Jericho and Daniel Garcia main-evented a tag-team match against Alex Reynolds and John Silver. They won when Garcia made Reynolds submit into a Scorpion Death Lock. It'll be interesting to see what is next for JAS on this week's Dynamite.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy