Wrestling legend reveals if Kevin Owens will sign with AEW when his WWE contract expires

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens' contract is up in January 2022; a year earlier than anticipated. There have been reports since then linking Kevin Owens to AEW once his WWE contract is up.

And Kevin Owens actually makes towns.. https://t.co/B2CYLlQqCA — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 10, 2019

Speaking on his podcast The Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager was asked about Kevin Owens' contract expiring and if he expected the former Universal Champion to re-sign with WWE or move to AEW. In Cornette's opinion, we will likely see Kevin Owens in AEW once his contract expires:

There can't be any doubt that a guy like Steen [Kevin Owens] that always wanted to do exactly what he wanted to do would want to go to a company where he will be allowed to do almost everything he wants to do.

Details on Kevin Owens' WWE contract expiring earlier than expected

The news of Kevin Owens' WWE contract expiring in January 2022 instead of 2023 was first broken by Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select. Owens' WWE contract expiring earlier than expected could have been due to contracts being restructured because of the pandemic.

A later report from Jon Alba stated that Kevin Owens is currently expected to leave WWE when his contract expires. Speaking about Kevin Owens possibly leaving WWE and signing with AEW early next year, Alba said the following on his Living Gimmick podcast:

In speaking with some WWE sources throughout the day, there is very much an internal belief Owens is gone at the end of his WWE deal. He has dropped multiple hints on social media in the last 24 hours that allude to him being AEW-bound.

Alba later took to Twitter to suggest that Owens leaving WWE was not a certainty and that things could still change.

Also Read

If any quotes are used from this article, add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit The Jim Cornette Experience

QT Marshall told us why his storyline with The Bunny was dropped. Check it out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh