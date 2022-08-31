"The work was the sh*ts" - Jim Cornette criticizes AEW Dynamite match featuring former WWE Superstar

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette wasn't amused at the AEW Dynamite match last week featuring former WWE Superstar PAC.

During the show's main event, PAC, Penta, and Rey Fenix (Death Triangle) challenged the Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) and Will Ospreay. It took place on Dynamite in the semi-final round (quarter-finals) of the AEW Trios Championship Tournament.

The United Empire won after Ospreay hit the "Oscutter" on Fenix, thanks to some assistance from Fletcher and Davis.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette wasn't impressed at all with the match, especially with its pacing and overall flow. The WWE veteran was also confused as to who was the face and heel between the two teams.

"This match lasted 30 minutes. None of it made a lick of sense. It was the most offensive, silly, cartwheeling choreography you've ever seen. No heel, no baby face, no logic, no flow, they just did moves to each other over and over. No rules were adhered to. The work was the sh*ts," he said. [2:11 - 2:35]

With the victory, the United Empire moved on to the Dynamite Final of the trios tournament (semi-finals). They will go up against The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) tomorrow on the go-home edition of Dynamite before AEW All Out 2022.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay had a verbal jousting last week on AEW Dynamite

After last Wednesday's show went off the air, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay confronted each other. They hurled insults at each other, with the AEW star delivering the most devastating shot.

While Ospreay vowed to take down his empire, Omega went off at the former and delivered these brutal yet straightforward testaments.

"After the hardships that I faced to give people like you an opportunity, you would think that maybe you’d be able to do a little more with it. One man’s opinion doesn’t mean much to me at all. None of these people know any of your matches. None of these people even know you. I introduced them to you. I introduced them to you a lot like I introduced you to the heavyweight scene in New Japan. I never got one thank you from you Will."

Omega and Ospreay will certainly vent out their frustrations on one another in their upcoming match tomorrow. Their Dynamite Final bout will determine who will advance to the Finals of the AEW World Trios Tournament on Sunday at All Out.

