"He was the misfit toy" - Wrestling legend details suspended AEW stars' behavior towards WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

Jim Cornette has slammed the Young Bucks' behavior towards Cody Rhodes since he departed from AEW.

Together with Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Tony Khan, Cody, and the Bucks helped launch AEW in 2019. The promotion itself was a spiritual successor to the All In event that was promoted and primarily put together by Rhodes and the Bucks the year prior.

Cody departed the promotion at the beginning of the year and returned to WWE at WrestleMania. Since then, Matt and Nick Jackson have taken slight jabs at The American Nightmare.

Speaking during the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager criticized the way the Bucks appear to have been taking credit for AEW's beginnings without mentioning Cody:

"But they [Young Bucks] conveniently leave Cody out of all of that stuff because he was the misfit toy, he was the one that didn't fit the picture from the start," said Cornette. "We've mentioned that and now they've just decided to erase him like he didn't have any- he probably had more to do with it than most people because he was able to have a grown-up adult conversation with other business executives that may have come in contact with where they'd be looking at Harpo and the f**king kids and go 'what the f**k is this all about." (40:20-41:13)

The Young Bucks are currently suspended after an altercation with CM Punk following All Out. They and Kenny Omega were crowned the Trios Champs on the night but have had their titles vacated after a backstage brawl.

Jim Cornette downplayed the AEW EVPs' role in the birth of the promotion

Cornette was adamant in downplaying the part that the Bucks had played. He explained that the Jackson brothers had done nothing but woo Tony Khan, thus making their dream of AEW a reality.

"These little f**king crumb snatchers have been running around since the start, 'we started this it's our revolution this all happened because of us,' no it happened because you got a billionaire that happened to fall in love with you. That's the only reason it happened," said Cornette. (40:10-40:20)

The team of Matt and Nick Jackson have been successful in AEW, capturing the tag titles on two occasions and being the only team to do so thus far. As mentioned earlier, they also added the trios' titles to their collection, becoming the inaugural champions at All Out.

