"I have 2 shovels" - AEW stars seemingly take a shot at Cody Rhodes after his WWE return

The Young Bucks recently took a hilarious dig at WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, referencing the "shovels" he used in AEW.

The American Nightmare made headlines when he returned to the global juggernaut after six years at WrestleMania 38. Cody emerged as Vince McMahon's hand-picked opponent for Seth Rollins on Night 1, winning the match after a hard-fought back-and-forth battle.

The former TNT Champion then showed up on this week's RAW, making his intentions of capturing the WWE Championship clear. Cody's former Bullet Club stablemates, The Young Bucks, have now taken a hilarious dig at him.

Nick and Matt Jackson referenced the "shovels" used by The American Nightmare in their recently-updated Twitter bio, writing that they'll have to return them now. Check out what the former AEW Tag Team Champions wrote below:

"What’s the return policy at Lowes? I have 2 shovels to return. Ugh." wrote The Young Bucks

A Screengrab of The Young Bucks' Twitter bio.

For those unaware, Cody Rhodes used a golden shovel during his match with Andrade El Idolo on AEW Dynamite in December 2021. At the time, it became a big talking point as many considered it a dig at WWE and Triple H.

The Young Bucks have been consistently referencing Cody Rhodes in recent days.

Nick and Matt Jackson mocked the former AEW star a few days back by replying to his first tweet after joining WWE.

Cody had tweeted that "wrestling is a love story." The Young Bucks replied that their rags-to-riches story was never going to be romantic enough for The American Nightmare.

While their association was loved by fans, considering Cody Rhodes has inked a multi-year deal with WWE, it's safe to assume a reunion with The Young Bucks won't happen for a while. That said, fans still have plenty to look forward with Cody and The Bucks still being top draws in the industry.

