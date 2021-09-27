"They hated it!" - Jim Cornette on fans booing popular star at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black's match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. He stated that it didn't come as a surprise that fans booed Cody during the match.

Cody Rhodes lost to Malakai Black wrestled in their second match at Wednesday's show. The most notable aspect of the bout was that despite being a babyface, the AEW crowd resoundingly booed Cody, while Black, a heel, was wildly cheered.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette added that fans reacted as if they had seen a stranger upon seeing Cody Rhodes. The wrestling veteran added that the crowd wanted to see the former TNT Champion getting defeated by Black, but they didn't want to see Brandi Rhodes at all.

Furthermore, Cornette went as far as to claim that Cody Rhodes was the "hottest heel" at Ashe Arthur Stadium during AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

"No wonder the crowd was booing every breath that Cody Rhodes took in the match. This was it. This was the one where they (AEW) couldn't mute the sound, they couldn't talk their way out of it. Everything that Malakai Black did, the people came unglued. Everything that Cody did, it was like 20,000 fans at the same time had seen some stranger break into their house. They hated it! The only thing they wanted to see was Cody getting kicked out of him, and I don't think they wanted to see Brandi get kicked, I just think they didn't wanna see her at all. So with this situation, Malakai Black was a raving babyface, and Cody Rhodes was the hottest heel on the show," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette recently slammed Chris Jericho for burying MJF in AEW

Jim Cornette didn't mince any words while tearing apart Chris Jericho for burying MJF at AEW All Out. Cornette was unhappy with an Instagram post from Jericho, in which he claimed his rivalry with MJF was one of the best in the last two decades.

The veteran manager stated that everyone's happy after the storyline has ended, especially The Pinnacle leader. In closing, Cornette claimed that MJF gained nothing by feuding with Chris Jericho in AEW.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's take on Cody Rhodes being the "hottest heel" at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam? Sound off in the comments section below.

