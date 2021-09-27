"Everybody's better off that it's over"- Jim Cornette slams Chris Jericho for burying top AEW star

Jim Cornette lashed out at AEW star Chris Jericho for burying MJF in their recently concluded rivalry at All Out pay-per-view.

While speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend lambasted Jericho for his recent Instagram post where Le Champion described his feud with MJF as one of the best in the wrestling business in the last two decades.

Cornette explained that everybody is relieved that the storyline is over, especially Mr. Friedman, who has gained nothing from it except getting buried:

"Even if you liked the thing, it wasn't the greatest wrestling angle of the last 20 years. He's burying the guy he was in it with. He's being a fake and a phony. Well, I don't think he got that reaction. I think, that everybody's better off that it's over with, especially MJF. Does he know that it did nothing for MJF except delay him in his path to get over?" Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette's statement couldn't have been more agreeable since the feud seemed to have dragged on for too long. Although the addition of Jericho's labor storyline intrigued everyone, it entirely portrayed the resiliency of The Demo God.

The feud was supposed to elevate MJF's level and push him into the main event scene. However, Jericho's win at AEW All Out may have derailed the momentum of The Pinnacle leader.

The former WWE superstar has achieved everything there is to offer in the wrestling business. It would have made perfect sense for him to put MJF over in their rubber feud had Jericho not put his career on the line.

What's next for Chris Jericho in AEW?

During the recently concluded Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of the Men of the Year. In the aftermath, the American Top Team and UFC fighters, including Paige VanZant, Jorge Masvidal, Andrei Arlovski and Junior Dos Santos, gave a massive beatdown to Jericho and Hager.

Given how the entire angle panned out, the company seems to be moving towards another faction rivalry, pitting the Inner Circle against UFC fighters. It remains to be seen how well the company books this feud, given the stir on social media about the pro-wrestling - UFC crossover.

Also Read

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's comment about Chris Jericho? Sound off in the comments section below.

Here's how Tony Khan and AEW could change Vince McMahon's approach, according to Vince Russo!

Edited by Vedant Jain