"On to the next challenge" - Chris Jericho looks back on the longest storyline of his career after historic win at AEW All Out

At the All Out pay-per-view, Chris Jericho's heated feud with MJF finally came to a fitting conclusion, as the former AEW World Champion defeated his arch-rival.

In the aftermath of the historic show, Jericho described what the entire storyline meant to him. Taking to Instagram, Chris Jericho posted a series of images from his match at All Out. Jericho then went on to describe his feud against MJF as the longest of his career and one of the best.

The former AEW World Champion also wrote about the involvement of The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle and how, overall, the angle felt brilliant to him:

"Jericho vs @the_mjf was THE longest storyline of my career...and one of the best. The angle started in Sept of 2020 and it ended last night at one of the greatest PPVs of all time, with the good guy making the bad guy tap out. The angle between the #InnerCircle and #ThePinnacle was full of twists and turns, comedy, tragedy, friendship, betrayal, blood, bubbly and genuine animosity. But overall, I feel it was a brilliant, expertly told tale that was one of the best in the business from the last 20 years. I hope all of you enjoyed watching this pro wrestling magnum opus as much we did telling it!!! On to the next challenge.... #AEWAllOut," Jericho posted.

Heading into the match, MJF was already 3-0 against the leader of the Inner Circle and a fourth victory would have meant the end of Jericho's AEW career.

Despite a false finish that saw MJF win over his arch-rival, the match was forced to be restarted. Le Champion then got the victory after submitting MJF out to the Walls of Jericho.

What could be next for Chris Jericho in AEW?

Following the conclusion of Chris Jericho's feud with MJF, it remains to be seen what could be next for the former AEW World Champion. Given Jericho's position on the roster, one could expect him to go after a championship.

A feud between Chris Jericho and Miro is something that could get the fans invested. Jericho could aim to go after the TNT Championship, and the involvement of The Inner Circle would make things a lot more interesting.

