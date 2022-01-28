"That was just an insult to national television" - Jim Cornette blasts popular AEW star

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently opened up about Joey Janela, whose AEW contract is expiring soon, saying he's an "insult" to national television.

Janela is among the handful of stars who could become free agents with their deals, with All Elite Wrestling reportedly concluding soon. Brian Cage and Marko Stunt are the other two who could be on their way out of AEW, as their contracts are also rumored to expire soon.

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Experience (from 02:05 onwards), Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Joey Janela and Brian Cage. The wrestling veteran stated that having someone like Janela perform on live television was an "insult."

Furthermore, Cornette added that though Cage could draw some interest from those within WWE, the company would soon give up after learning that he's a "moron" from others.

Come on, seriously, Joey Janela....that was just an insult to national television, to do that to national TV. And Brian Cage, somebody in the WWE will see Cage, and they might be minorly interested because of his look, then they'll start talking, and everyone they talk to would say this guy is a moron, is a mark," said Jim Cornette.

Cornette recently joked about Lio Rush's AEW departure

While Brian Cage and Joey Janela are yet to depart AEW, one who recently bid goodbye to the company after an unusually short stint was Lio Rush. Jim Cornette stated that there could be a grand scheme behind his exit, which ended just four months after it began in September 2021.

The wrestling veteran joked that The Man of the Hour might be on the mission to perform for every major promotion in the shortest time.

"I think this is part of a grand scheme. I have just stumbled out on his secret by accident, and nobody has been able to pick up on this. He's purposefully going to every single national TV program and appearing on it for the briefest period of time to tease people," said Cornette.

Although Lio Rush's contract will officially expire on February 14, the chances of him appearing in the company's programming are slim.

