"It would be ridiculous" – Jim Cornette urges AEW not to sign former 3-time WWE Champion

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on AEW possibly signing Jeff Hardy following his WWE departure last week.

Hardy was shown the door after he reportedly refused to enter rehab offered by the global juggernaut days after he had a "rough night" at a WWE Live Event. Since then, there has been rampant speculation about the former three-time WWE Champion's next destination.

Many have clamored to see Jeff Hardy join his brother Matt Hardy in AEW and reunite the legendary tag team, The Hardy Boyz. However, speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Experience, Jim Cornette advised AEW to take a cautious approach before signing Jeff.

Cornette said it would be "ridiculous" to sign him at this point. He added that while Jeff Hardy debuting could generate a massive pop, the veteran's history could pose problems for the company. In closing, Cornette said that AEW must think twice before making a decision:

"Everyone's thinking, "Ohh, now we are getting the Hardy Boyz reunion. I know everyone is wanting that to happen, and I'm not saying it would be a bad thing, but right now it would be ridiculous. Tony Khan has to realize that short term it would be huge pop, but if you don't address the problem he just had before, is he going to have it in another place? It would be a lower-pressure environment, sometimes lower-pressure environments bring out bad habits. Or it'd be a lower pressure he'd be in, and these kinds of things won't happen, but the point is you have to think twice because you're taking a chance."

Recent reports about Jeff Hardy's possible move to AEW

A report about The Charismatic Engima's move to AEW emerged a few days back. It was noted that Tony Khan's promotion could be hesitant to sign Jeff Hardy as he refused WWE's offer to get help for his problems and enter rehab.

Moreover, even if AEW does strike a deal with Jeff Hardy, it would be a "zero-tolerance" one, meaning the company would release him if any issues popped up. Going by this report, fans would be wise to keep their expectation in check regarding a Hardy Boyz reunion in Tony Khan's promotion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's take on why AEW should not sign Jeff Hardy? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh