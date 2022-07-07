"Would have been an insult" - Jim Cornette glad five-time WWE Champion didn't wrestle in recent AEW gimmick match

Jim Cornette recently expressed his relief that a top Blackpool Combat Club member didn't wrestle in the AEW Blood and Guts match last week.

The BCC, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz finally had the last laugh when they conquered The Jericho Appreciation Society in the brutal stipulation match. Unfortunately, Bryan Danielson wasn't present, as he is reportedly nursing a concussion he sustained at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

In his absence, AEW's latest acquisition, Claudio Castagnoli, filled Danielson's spot at Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette stated that he is glad the former WWE star didn't partake in the match as he would have risked himself getting injured again. The wrestling manager also noted that it would have been an insult for an in-ring technician like Bryan to participate in the bout:

"All I can say is thank f*** that Bryan Danielson wasn't in this [Blood and Guts match]. Not only might he have gotten further injured, but it just would have been an insult to a guy of talent like that to be involved in sh** that any f***ing garbage goof that works full time at a Valvoline station could f***ing do on an indie show," Cornette said. (22:05)

AEW star Bryan Danielson's return time frame looks uncertain

While Bryan Danielson has assured fans that they shouldn't be worried about his comeback, reports making the rounds on social media say otherwise.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that there's no timetable for The American Dragon's return:

"Danielson is unknown because if it is a concussion, and with his history, there is no timetable, but one certainly hopes he would be back," Meltzer said. (H/T: Bodyslam)

Danielson has a long history of concussions, which also drove him into early retirement during the height of his career in WWE.

However, the 41-year-old has miraculously returned from career-ending injuries in the past. Wrestling fans will be hoping for a speedy recovery for the former multi-time champion and expect to see the veteran return to the squared circle down the road.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Blackpool Combat Club in Danielson's absence.

