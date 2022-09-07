Jim Cornette hails AEW star as his hero following CM Punk's backstage brawl after All Out

WWE legend Jim Cornette has admitted that he has a new wrestling hero. He praised AEW backstage producer Ace Steel, who was involved in a backstage brawl this past weekend at All Out.

Steel and CM Punk were involved in an altercation with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega following the All Out media scrum, where the AEW World Champion had a lot of choice words regarding the EVP's of the company.

During the skirmish, Steel reportedly threw a chair at Nick Jackson, as well as biting and pulling Omega's hair before the men were separated.

While many people are outraged at the news, Jim Cornette is not one of them, as he tweeted out that he is not only a fan of Ace Steel, but that Steel is now his hero because of what he did to Omega.

"Ace Steel is my hero." said @TheJimCornette.

It's unclear what the future holds for the former WWE Superstar, but Sportskeeda Wrestling will have all of the latest updates as they arrive.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

#AEW #TheElite Reportedly, The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum.Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega. #AEW AllOut #CMPunk Reportedly, The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum.Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.#AEW #AEWAllOut #CMPunk #TheElite https://t.co/F6rt5nb6IR

Jim Cornette has been a long-time hater of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

If there is one thing in life that Jim Cornette would love to see, it would be for Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to vanish off the face of the earth, which is why he is siding with Punk and Steel in all of this controversy.

One of the main reasons why Cornette hates Omega is due to his work in Japanese promotion DDT, where the former AEW World Champion went viral across the internet for wrestling both a nine-year old girl and a blow-up doll.

🤠Spider King🤠 @Toxic_Spider_ It’s funny because this is the reason why Jim Cornette hates Kenny Omega and wants him banned It’s funny because this is the reason why Jim Cornette hates Kenny Omega and wants him banned https://t.co/VC6R01qKyi

Since seeing this, Cornette has wanted Omega to be blacklisted from the wrestling business. However, given that he has just become one-third of the AEW Trios Champions, it's unlikely "The Cleaner" will be blacklisted from anywhere.

Do you love Ace Steel as much as Cornette? Let us know in the comments section down below!

