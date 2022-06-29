"And he gave s**t to social media and the losers tweeting" - Wrestling legend heaps praise on Christian Cage's fiery promo on AEW Dynamite

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette seemed highly impressed with AEW star Christian Cage's recent promo on Dynamite.

Captain Charisma turned heel on the June 15, 2022, edition of the flagship show. On last week's Dynamite, Cage stated that he had sought revenge since Jungle Boy eliminated him in the Casino Battle Royale last year.

He ended his promo by saying that the 25-year-old's deceased father would be ashamed and embarrassed by his son.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran said that Christian Cage's promo delivery was "incredible." However, he bashed Tony Khan for failing to devise a proper reason for the former WWE Superstar's heel turn.

"He [Cage] did a great promo with the worst reason for a turn ever in wrestling. And he gave sh*t to social media and the losers tweeting, blistering the fans. He was so genuine, it came off so flippantly, everything he’d say and the whole story he wanted to leech off Jungle Boy because he came back here to make money. He doesn’t want to get young talent over, he doesn’t want to impart his knowledge to the next generation, he wants to make some f**king money," said Cornette. [h/t WrestleTalk]

WWE legend Bully Ray recently gave his take on Christian Cage's promo

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Ray praised Captain Charisma for his promo on Dynamite. He added that Cage's backstage attitude "radiates in the ring."

"So Christian has this pompous swagger, kinda d**kiness to him in the back and it radiates in the ring...As far Christian saying in his promo, 'I'm not here to help young talent,' I loved that. Because I hated it when CM Punk said 'I'm here to help the young talent get over'... But on the flip side, Christian saying [repeats Christian's quote], great heat. Because you know that's going to send it in on AEW fans," said Bully Ray.

Christian Cage has been announced to appear on this week's AEW Dynamite Blood, and Guts show. It will be interesting to see how his feud with Jungle Boy unfolds in the future.

