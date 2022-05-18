"I'll never forgive him" - Wrestling legend holds Jon Moxley responsible for destroying five-time WWE Champion's singles AEW career

Jim Cornette has never been a fan of AEW star Jon Moxley's work. He has severely criticized the latter on every front possible.

The Purveyor of Violence has once again become a staple of AEW programming since returning earlier this year. The former WWE Superstar has joined forces with Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta under William Regal's mentorship to form The Blackpool Combat Club.

While The BCC has embarked on a dominant start, racking up successive victories, Cornette has had an issue with it. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager asserted that AEW is wasting talent by mixing Regal and Danielson in a faction.

Cornette also went on to say that The British Brawler would have made an excellent commissioner for the company:

"I've hated the entire Blackpool Combat Club since the start. I hate they put Danielson in the middle of Moxley and Yuta. I hate that Regal is being utilized in this fashion instead of being potentially the commissioner of the whole company and making matches instead of Tony's coked-out f**king hippity hop and up and down," Cornette said. (3:02:36)

Cornette poked fun at Jon Moxley's idea of forming a faction. The veteran even held him responsible for taking away Bryan Danielson's heel run:

"Regal just did an interview on some podcast and said, yeah, the Blackpool Combat Club, it was Moxley's idea (..) we know that he's the one behind getting the drug addicted bank robber, public attention lately because he's an idiot, and he idolizes f**king trash like that. But now Moxley is the one responsible for taking away our heel Bryan Danielson. I'll never forgive him for that," he added. (3:02:59)

This isn't the first time Jim Cornette has lashed out at AEW and Jon Moxley for disrupting Bryan Danielson's career.

The veteran has previously described The American Dragon's saga with Mox as the worst thing that has happened to the former's AEW career.

Jon Moxley assisted Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite.

On AEW Dynamite last week, Jon Moxley interrupted The Jericho Appreciation Society's victory speech on their recent triumphs.

Soon, Danielson, Yuta, and Regal joined Mox to circle JAS around in the ring while a vengeful Eddie Kingston and Santana & Ortiz surfaced from behind to ignite a massive brawl between the two groups.

The tussle ended with Regal laying his hands on Jericho, thus putting The JAS on notice. Later on, the company announced a face-to-face confrontation between Regal and Jericho for the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

With Double or Nothing fast approaching, it's almost a foregone conclusion that their impending segment will be a setup for a multi-man match between the two teams on May 29th.

