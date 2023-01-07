Jim Cornette insults recent AEW debutant and calls him a "f**king mental case'

AEW has had its fair share of new debuts, with some being welcomed with open arms while others have been harshly slammed online. The promotion's most recent debut was former MLB star, Granden Goetzman. Jim Cornette recently commented on the star's unique appearance after failing to impress him.

Goetzman's appearance caught a lot of attention online due to his plethora of tattoos, especially on his face. The star's debut was also not well received online, mainly due to the abruptness of his introduction.

During the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran questioned Goetzman's appearance and compared him to a Turkish prisoner.

"We have got to find out what flavor of moron this f***king guy is. His entire face is tattooed, he’s got the weird hair, I think he’s obviously been in a Turkish prison or he’s a f**king mental case. We gotta find out what exactly this guy’s specific malfunction is." (00:35 onward)

Cornette continued, taking a harsh shot at the Mogul Affiliate member.

"We’ll see this guy on TMZ in about six months, I guarantee you. Putting a guy that already f**king is obviously mentally short-circuited in that f**king clown show of a pro wrestling promotion – Holy mackerel, something’s gonna happen." (01:03 onward).

According to Fightful Select, not even the AEW roster knew that Goetzman would be making his debut for the promotion. The star had allegedly been training in Jay Lethal's wrestling school for most of 2022, with his debut being planned far ahead.

Disco Inferno recently slammed WWE for not bringing more to Hit Row after Swerve Strickland jumped to AEW

While Mogul Affiliates has yet to get over with fans, the WWE audience was once very excited about the prospects of Hit Row. Both stables were built around Swerve Strickland, and while AEW now gets to benefit from him, Disco Inferno believes Hit Row is bland without him.

On an episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco claimed that Hit Row's waining popularity is because they lack Strickland.

“I am telling you, you know what they are missing, they are missing Swerve [Strickland]. Swerve was like, he was all the personality in the group. Now they have no personality without Swerve.” (02:17 - 02:30)

Will Swerve Strickland be able to make Mogul Affiliates as popular in AEW as he once did for Hit Row? Or will the faction suffer due to the reception of both Parker Bordeaux and Granden Goetzman?

