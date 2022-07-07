"They did this s*** in the garbage match circuit" - Former WWE manager blasts Jon Moxley for using a never-seen-before weapon in AEW

Industry veteran Jim Cornette recently criticized Jon Moxley for using chopsticks as a weapon during the brutal Blood and Guts match on June 29.

The sold-out arena in Detroit, Michigan witnessed a grueling war on the recent Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite. The Blackpool Combat Club alongside Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz defeated the Jericho Appreciation Society in a violent affair.

While the arena echoed with gasps of shock upon witnessing many blood-curdling moments, one particular Jon Moxley spot got the world talking. At one point, Moxley broke out a pair of chopsticks to bust open Matt Menard. Taking it up a notch, he then drove a wooden skewer on top of the latter's head.

On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager voiced his disapproval of Moxley introducing chopsticks in the bout:

"So then Moxley started stabbing a guy in the head with chopsticks. Chopsticks! He actually had them in his back pocket so he could stab the guy in the head with chopsticks. When's the last time you brought chopsticks as a weapon to a street fight?" (11:54 - 12:08)

Cornette further compared Moxley's actions to a "garbage match" on the indie circuit:

"It's just they did this s*** in the garbage match circuit where they think 'what can we use that are common household objects that people know will hurt and we're really hurting ourselves but it'll get a pop." (12:13 - 12:27)

Jim Cornette isn't a fan of Jon Moxley's wrestling style

Ever since his arrival in AEW, Jon Moxley has earned and justified his nickname of "Purveyor of Violence". He has routinely taken part in some of the promotion's bloodiest brawls.

At Blood and Guts, the interim AEW World Champion was at his brutal best. He used a fork on Daniel Garcia's forehead to bust him open. The former WWE Champion then dropped Angelo Parker on top of broken glass shards.

Speaking on his podcast Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette took yet another shot at Moxley's wrestling style:

"It's just this freak show garbage death match... Oh he loves blood. They (fans) are cheering an uber heelish massacre from this supposed babyface on this f***ing guy that doesn't deserve it... oh for f*** sake." (Read more here)

Jon Moxley is set to lock horns with Brody King at this week's Dynamite. It will be interesting to see how Moxley fares in his first title defense of the interim AEW World Championship.

