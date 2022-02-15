"He's playing with his action figures" - Wrestling veteran lashes out at Tony Khan for misusing stars in AEW

AEW, in its short lifespan, has amassed a stacked roster. The Jacksonville-based promotion has become the proving ground for independent stars such as Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, as well as megastars such as Chris Jericho and CM Punk. However, as the roster bloats, competition for time is rife and a number of significant stars can find themselves omitted from the match card.

Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



#AEWRampage “My offer & CM Punks offer are two entirely different things. I want a LONG TERM RELATIONSHIP, to help build AEW and what Moxley got with CM Punk on Wednesday was just a ONE NIGHT STAND." - Bryan Danielson “My offer & CM Punks offer are two entirely different things. I want a LONG TERM RELATIONSHIP, to help build AEW and what Moxley got with CM Punk on Wednesday was just a ONE NIGHT STAND." - Bryan Danielson #AEWRampage https://t.co/Uu1C0ihXCv

Legendary wrestling manager and former WWE booker Jim Cornette has issues with the way AEW's Tony Khan handles his talent in this regard. Speaking about the matter on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette pitched an alternative approach:

A lot of the AEW apologists are again going to say that, well you know they have so much talent they can't put everyone on TV. You don't understand, because you have never written television, you idiots out there saying that. You don't have something happen and then never refer to it again on your television program or don't refer to it again for the next six weeks. There's all kinds of ways, you don't have to have everybody out there doing a live interview, you don't have to have everybody wrestling every week.

He would further turn his attention to Khan himself, describing the promoter as playing with his action figures. He feels that AEW isn't fulfilling its potential as the competition for WWE that he thinks it should have been.

He's playing with his action figures, booking them in his basement like he was when he was a teenager and his father was only worth 750 million dollars instead of 3 billion or whatever. Now he can buy his own action figures and he has, again, this could've been a transformative promotion in the wrestling industry, this could have set wrestling back on the path of being a competitive looking sport and given guys who needed an opportunity a place to go and competed with Vince McMahon on the national television et cetera... And now that it's not just a joke now there's real talent there now that they have CM Punk, they've got MJF, they've got f****** Bryan Danielson, they've got several top quality talents on that roster.

AEW have added Keith Lee and Jay White to their ranks

What strikes AEW as a unique attraction in the professional wrestling world is the hybrid core of in-ring talent at their disposal. The promotion has served as a landing pad for former WWE champions, industry legends and top independent stars.

You only need to cast your mind back to Dynamite for a recent example of their impressive recruitment. Former NXT Champion Keith Lee has emerged as a contender for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Meanwhile, Adam Cole added yet another volatile component to his entourage with New Japan star Jay White walking through the forbidden door.

Lee moves forward as part of the upcoming Face of the Revolution ladder match, setting his eyes on the TNT title as a result. Jay White, on the other hand, makes his in-ring debut against Trent Berretta on this upcoming Rampage.

