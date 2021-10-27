"They've got a fixation" – Jim Cornette points out major issue with ex-WWE star's match on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently expressed his frustration over Bryan Danielson's booking in a recent match on AEW Dynamite.

The American Dragon has been on a roll since arriving at Tony Khan's promotion. He most recently defeated Dustin Rhodes in round one of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Both men delivered a classic show opener that saw fans in bated breath until the end of the bout.

However, Cornette doesn't think AEW should have booked this match. While speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, the former wrestling manager heaped praise on both men for producing a good contest.

But Cornette believes AEW is making the same mistake with Bryan as they did with CM Punk by putting them against babyfaces:

"Bryan Danielson can have a good match with anybody so can Dustin Rhodes, pretty much. But these guys are both babyfaces. Bryan Danielson is brand new here. Why is he wrestling other babyfaces? They did the same thing with Punk and Darby. They've got a fixation on bringing in new top babyfaces and immediately making them fight other babyfaces."

Cornette added that pitting babyface against babyface, or heel versus heel, only works once in a while. However, AEW is constantly booking such scenarios, which is becoming stale:

"I knew this was gonna be a good match, but I'm just, like, oh goddammit. If you have babyface versus babyface or heel versus heel, every great once in a while, it's memorable. Pedro-Bruno, Hogan-Warrior, Midnight-Horsemen, but if they just do it every week, it just blah like it is."

Bryan Danielson will face Eddie Kingston on AEW Rampage this week

Drain Bamager #DanielsonIsAllElite 🌱 @DrainBamager Eddie Kingston vs Bryan Danielson is truly one of those matches that would only happen on a random CHIKARA show in 2010 and not be happening on national television, if AEW wasn't in existence. Eddie Kingston vs Bryan Danielson is truly one of those matches that would only happen on a random CHIKARA show in 2010 and not be happening on national television, if AEW wasn't in existence. https://t.co/MX1cl3M5Ii

Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston will face each other in the semi-finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament on this week's AEW Rampage. Both men have momentum on their sides after defeating Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer, respectively.

Bryan and Kingston even had an intense exchange of words following last week's Dynamite episode. With their hard-hitting nature in the ring, fans can expect an absolute classic contest this Friday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of Jim Cornette's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Vince Russo thinks the AEW vs. WWE war shouldn't just be judged through the 18-49 demo. Here's why

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think should advance into the finals? Bryan Danielson Eddie Kingston 1 votes so far