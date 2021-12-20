Jim Cornette claims WWE Hall of Famer might be trying to secure a job with AEW through Kenny Omega

Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on Ric Flair's recent comments where he stated that AEW star Bryan Danielson's in-ring work isn't on Kenny Omega's level.

Since he started his podcast Wooooo Nation Uncensored, The Nature Boy hasn't shied away from speaking his mind about the wrestling business. As expected, Ric Flair's unfiltered thoughts have also attracted criticism at times.

“He's a hell of a performer,

I don't see him as being Kenny Omega.



As a babyface, he's not Ricky Steamboat. As a heel, he's not me.



If that pisses people off, they have to live with history."



- Ric Flair on Bryan Danielsons work

One such recent instance was when he claimed that Danielson is not one of the best wrestlers, as many fans term him to be. He also credited Triple H for putting The American Dragon on the map. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette questioned Ric Flair over his comments.

The wrestling veteran thinks that the WWE Hall of Famer might be trying to please Triple H with his statement. Cornette added that Flair might also be looking to secure a job with AEW by praising Kenny Omega, one of AEW's EVPs.

"He might want to make Triple H happy because they are friends, or used to be friends, is why he'd say that about Danielson. Why would a guy like Ric Flair, that in any other lifetime wouldn't wipe his feet on Kenny Omega, after what he's done? And suddenly, is it because of his match with the prospective son-in-law, or is he hoping that Kenny Omega would get him into AEW because he's the VP despite the bad publicity? Why would you make such an outrageous statement when people can themselves look with their two eyes that Danielson is so many levels ahead of Omega."

Ric Flair praised Kenny Omega in the past

A few months back, The Nature Boy shared his honest opinion on The Cleaner, saying he was one of the best athletes in the world today. Moreover, he praised Kenny Omega for his match against fellow AEW star Andrade El Idolo at AAA's TripleMania 29 back in August:

"I’ve only met Kenny Omega a couple times, but he’s one of the best. You can tell very quickly he's so damn good and full of passion. He and Andrade really put on a show. It was so much fun. I think people were surprised to see me put on the figure-four, but that’s something I’ll never forget. I could do that any time of day."

Flair accompanied Andrade, his daughter Charlotte Flair's fiance, at TripleMania 29. The veteran performer also got physical, laying down Kenny Omega with several chops and locking in Konnan in the Figure-Four.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's comments about Ric Flair possibly wanting a job with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

