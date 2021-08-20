"He’s one of the best" - Ric Flair on top AEW star

Ric Flair believes AEW star Kenny Omega is one of the best in the pro wrestling business. The Nature Boy spoke about Omega and Andrade, who recently wrestled at Triplemania XXIX.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was involved in the match last week and praised Omega as well as Andrade.

“I’ve only met Kenny Omega a couple times, but he’s one of the best. You can tell very quickly he is so damn good and full of passion. He and Andrade really put on a show. And it was so much fun. I think people were surprised to see me put on the figure-four, but that’s something I’ll never forget. I could do that any time of day," said Ric Flair about Kenny Omega.

Ric Flair was in the corner of Andrade El Idolo. The former WWE Superstar is currently with AEW and is the fiance of Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair.

The Nature Boy chopped Omega in the match, while he also put Konnan - who was in Omega's corner - in the Figure-Four leg lock. Omega retained his AAA Mega Championship in the match, which he has now held for over 600 days.

Ric Flair's post-WWE future

It was always historic. But now #NWA73 at The Chase will be LEGENDARY. 🚨



The rumors are true. He's finally HOME. ⚡️@RicFlairNatrBoy is coming back to the NWA & Wrestling At The Chase‼️ pic.twitter.com/SvaZi68ab6 — NWA (@nwa) August 19, 2021

A report recently revealed that Ric Flair was not paid for his appearance at Triplemania and that he paid for his own private jet. The report further revealed that Flair did not have a non-compete clause in his WWE contract, which means he can appear at any pro wrestling promotion.

The Nature Boy has also been confirmed for another pro wrestling event, as he will be a part of the NWA's 73rd anniversary celebrations. The event will take place later this month on August 30 at the iconic Chase Park Plaza, where the Wrestling at the Chase program was filmed for several years.

Check out the recent episode of Writing with Russo, where former WWE head writer Vince Russo sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone to discuss Ric Flair's release from WWE as well as his potential future destinations, in the video below:

Do you agree with Ric Flair's comments that Kenny Omega is currently one of the best in the business? Where would you like to see The Nature Boy show up next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

