Details on Ric Flair’s TripleMania appearance; status of WWE non-compete clause

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair made a surprise appearance at AAA TripleMania XXIX on Friday night by accompanying Andrade El Idolo to the ring during his match against Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship.

According to Wrestling Inc., Ric Flair showed up at the event at no charge. He chartered a private jet at his own expense to appear on the show. The report also mentions that Flair doesn't have a non-compete clause with WWE and he's free to show up in other wrestling promotions including AEW.

"Wrestling Inc. first reported that Flair requested, and was granted, his WWE release earlier this month. We have learned that there is not a non-compete agreement between Flair and WWE, so he is free to appear for other promotions immediately."

The Nature Boy was recently let go by WWE after directly requesting Vince McMahon for his release, which the Chairman granted. Ric Flair served as a manager for his daughter Charlotte Flair in WWE before forming a storyline with her which also involved Lacey Evans.

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was backstage at AAA TripleMania XXIX

Ric Flair wasn't the only Flair who attended AAA TripleMania XXIX, as his daughter Charlotte Flair was also backstage at the event. The former Raw Women's Champion was most likely there to support her fiancee Andrade for his big match against Kenny Omega.

She was advertised for a WWE live event in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, but didn't show up. Unlike her father, Charlotte Flair couldn't show up at the arena as it would violate her contract with WWE.

She is currently scheduled to battle Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday night for the Raw Women's Championship.

The Queen lost the title on the RAW following the Money in the Bank pay-per-view after Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her contract to capture it. At the Biggest Party of the Summer, Charlotte will have the opportunity to reclaim what was once hers.

In the following video, former WWE head writer Vince Russo speaks to Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone on another episode of Writing with Russo. They broke down everything related to Ric Flair's WWE release as well as The Nature Boy's potential destinations:

