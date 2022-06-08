"No reason to continue to have him on 'cause he is a loser" - Jim Cornette rips apart former WWE Champion's protégé in AEW

Daniel Garcia's recent match has evidently failed to impress former WWE manager Jim Cornette, who held nothing back in criticizing the young AEW star.

Chris Jericho's protégé, Daniel Garcia, recently faced Jon Moxley in last week’s edition of Dynamite. The match turned out to be a grueling bout, with both stars fighting tooth and nail for the upper hand. Garcia was even able to make Moxley bleed at one point.

Although former WWE Champion Jericho tried to interfere in the fight, he was quickly neutralized by Eddie Kingston. Meanwhile, Moxley was able to take advantage of the chaos and execute a Paradigm Shift on Garcia to grab the win.

Despite the fast paced and violent action, Cornette was far from happy with Garcia. On the latest episode of Jim Cornette Experience, he brutally called out the young star for his performance.

"How many matches has Daniel Garcia wrestled on AEW television? (...) I am talking about real television, this year, and I bet you that he has wrestled twice as many times as every single name, value, attraction that they have. He's on every program, he's everywhere, he's never won anything. So there is no reason to continue to have him on 'cause he is a loser. He's got the charisma of eggplant, he is as spicy as lettuce, he just stands there with that face." (3:03:35 - 3:04:21)

CJ Fogler @cjzer0 god god what Mox just did to Daniel Garcia god god what Mox just did to Daniel Garcia https://t.co/WKjgzOT42R

Daniel Garcia was apparently inspired by a WWE legend to wear his hat

In a surprising revelation, Daniel Garcia recently explained how his hat was a soft tribute to WWE veteran Triple H.

Confirmed by Garcia himself, the KANGOL Kangaroo hat he wears is apparently inspired by the one Triple H wore between 1999 and 2000 as a member of D-Generation X and as the WWE Champion.

While the young star has a long way to go to reach the status of The Game, wearing the hat is certainly a good way to show his admiration for the latter.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far