"It's hard to say"- Jim Cornette shares thoughts on whether former Pinnacle member benefitted from his association with WWE legend

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has spoken his mind on whether or not Sammy Guevara benefitted from his association with Chris Jericho.

Guevara's AEW run has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ever since his arrival in 2019. The tale of twists began with The Spanish God betraying The Pinnacle to join forces with Chris Jericho and help create ''The Inner Circle''. Successive rounds of turns followed as Guevara re-aligned with Jericho in the latter's hair vs. hair match against Ortiz last month.

Speaking on the Official Jim Cornette YouTube channel, Cornette dissected the former TNT Champion's alignment with the legendary Chris Jericho:

"Maybe backstage suggestions or whatever but did Jericho really elevate him (Guevara) anywhere that he wouldn't have gone to begin with because people like all that crazy s**t that watch AEW? But then they (fans) started liking everything that Sammy did but when they started letting Sammy be himself, people started not liking him." (0.53- 1.18)

Cornette further voiced his 'what-if' take on Guevara's run without Chris Jericho's involvement:

"I mean it's hard to say I don't know if he still wouldn't be kind of in the same place he's in if he had anything to do with Jericho." (01.23-01.30)

Col Wrestling 🇨🇴 @ColWrestling1



#AEWDynamite Chris Jericho derrotó a Ortiz en una Hair vs. Hair con ayuda de Sammy Guevara que al parecer se une a la Jericho Appreciation Society. Esto puede que reviva la muerta carrera de Sammy. Chris Jericho derrotó a Ortiz en una Hair vs. Hair con ayuda de Sammy Guevara que al parecer se une a la Jericho Appreciation Society. Esto puede que reviva la muerta carrera de Sammy.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/yPfp1GYohO

Jim Cornette believes Sammy Guevara has the potential to be a 'red-hot' heel

Sammy Guevara has already had a few notable heel turns in wrestling career so far. The Spanish God has drawn a significant amount of heat off his heel antics over the years, but his current run takes the cake.

The chorus of deafening boos began for the 28-year old ever since he got involved on-screen with his real-life partner Tay Conti. As they tried to steer into the skid, fans continued to boo them out of the building.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the notable podcaster stated that Guevara ticks all the boxes to be a great heel:

"I like Sammy as a heel... We have talked about this from the time we first saw him. Great slappable face, incredible attitude. We found out obviously that he is a blithering simpleton. But if he had somebody guiding him, and he'd listen to him, he could be a red hot fu*king heel for a long time in this business."

K-Dogg 3000 @KDogg3000

Dynamite I love Tay Conti & I love Sammy Guevara but, please stop this. Putting Sammy & Tay together on TV is how you turn Sammy into a heel (At least to me). #AEW Dynamite #AEW I love Tay Conti & I love Sammy Guevara but, please stop this. Putting Sammy & Tay together on TV is how you turn Sammy into a heel (At least to me).#AEWDynamite #AEW https://t.co/52CGqXmDQd

There's no denying that the Spanish God has proven his mettle as both a babyface and a heel. To his credit, Guevara has always adapted accordingly and made the necessary changes to his character. It'll be interesting to see what lies next for him in AEW.

