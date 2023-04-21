Jim Cornette says 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion "needs" to return to AEW

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently said that former AEW World Champion CM Punk should return to challenge MJF for the title.

MJF won the belt at Full Gear 2022 in November and has defended it twice so far. Once on Dynamite against Ricky Starks and later in a one-hour Iron Man match at Revolution 2023 against Bryan Danielson.

On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette shared his thoughts on the current AEW World Champion MJF's title reign.

He thinks that there is no one for MJF to wrestle with at the moment, and the reign is not bad because it hasn't truly started yet. Cornette believes the only man who can step up to the champ is CM Punk:

"So basically, it's been five months. He's defended the title that we can think of twice. I don't think the reign is bad yet, because I don't think it started yet, and the way that they're moving, it might not for a while. And also, again, there's nobody for him to wrestle that, you know, Darby Allin, if they were concentrating on as a single, I think they've got something there. Jungle Boy gets f**king in the way, Sammy, please let's get over that right now, and Punk needs to come(back). Punk and MJF the next go-round with the shoes on the other foot should be big, if the EVPs don't get their way and piss Punk off so bad that he refuses to return," Cornette said. [2:03 - 2:51]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for MJF's reign as AEW World Champion, but fans are undoubtedly eager to see what's next for the wrestler.

Update on former AEW World Champion CM Punk's return to Tony Khan's promotion

Speculations about CM Punk's potential return to AEW have been swirling for months, with recent rumors suggesting that he may be involved in Tony Khan's new weekly show. The show is set to debut on June 17 in Chicago, which is Punk's hometown.

According to wrestling journalist Andrew Zarian, Warner Brothers, the parent company of TNT, has been informed about Punk's return.

While there has been no official announcement from the promotion or Punk, rumors suggest that he may make his comeback at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on June 21.

With The Straight Edge Superstar's potential return, he could challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming ALL IN PPV in London.

