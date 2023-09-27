Jim Cornette says former United States Champion should "sit back for a while" after WWE release

Former United States Champion Dolph Ziggler was shockingly let go by WWE last week. The reasons remain unknown, but that has surprised fans as The Show Off was a mainstay in the WWE locker room for over a decade.

Ever since his release, there has been a lot of inevitable clamor for him to go to AEW. Tony Khan is known not to waste an opportunity when a top name is available.

On the latest episode of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager said that Ziggler was a made man and that he did not need to move to AEW.

“If he wants to stay in wrestling and get a six-figure or better payoff or contract to do it, AEW is the place. But by the same token, he has had a very good job there [WWE] for a long time; he probably doesn’t need to do anything. Unless he is, you know, supporting some type of large charitable foundation by himself,” said Cornette. [11:14 - 11:38]

He further advised Dolph to sit back and take some time off.

“I think that with him, he might as well just sit back. He does stand-up comedy. I am sure he collects stamps in his spare time, whatever the f**k he is doing. He ought to just sit back for a while. He has always stayed in great shape, and maybe he makes a shot for some friends. Maybe he just dabbles for a while, or maybe he doesn’t do anything and see [sic] what he wants to do, I think, at this point. I would imagine there is no financial need, but I don’t know that he is, considering he is gonna be done in the wrestling business like this. So, I would imagine we won't see anything happen in a hurry,” Cornette concluded. [11:53 - 12:32]

If Dolph Ziggler does make it to AEW, it will be interesting to see who he will fight as his first opponent.

Matt Hardy was shocked that WWE released Dolph Ziggler

AEW star Matt Hardy revealed that he was shocked that WWE let Dolph Ziggler go.

Matt was speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast when he gave his two cents on how he felt about Ziggler’s release.

He said:

“It’s just tough, especially when you see those mascots, especially when you have someone like a Dolph Ziggler, who you think as long as he is around and healthy, he’s going to have a job and be employed because he’s been very loyal and very faithful to WWE. If he can get [a release notice], then anybody can get it more or less,” Hardy said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Going by Matt Hardy’s confession, many people in WWE would have been shocked by Dolph Ziggler’s release. It will also be interesting to see if Tony Khan will sign him up.

