Jim Cornette says former WWE tag team champions should’ve been Sting’s final AEW opponents

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has expressed his disappointment in the booking for Sting's final match as a pro wrestler. He believed that AEW should have booked a different set of opponents and wanted FTR instead.

The Young Bucks made their return this week and teased that they were to face the Icon and Darby Allin in the Hall of Famer's retirement match. Although this has not been officially announced by the promotion, this seems to be the direction they are heading towards.

On his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette addressed the potential match and the possibility of The Young Bucks being handpicked by The Icon himself. He wished that there would be someone who could talk him out of the idea or at least take over the match plans, as he believed this was not the way for him to go out.

"Then somebody should have talked him out of it because he's still the employee. He's not the booker, he's not the promoter, he's not the owner of the company, he's not signing his checks. Sting, you need to go out with a big money match not a god da*n indie-rrific f***ing smart fan j**k-off match."

Cornette and his co-host then dived into the idea of FTR being the opponents instead. The veteran was more open to this idea, as he wondered why the Bucks were the choice when FTR was one of the available options.

"Jesus Christ! There's the best match in the god da*n possible, in the available pool of pro wrestlers today. Sting and Darby Allin in Greensboro with FTR, and it would be a professional, responsible f***ing way to send Sting off. Instead of these guys (Young Bucks) playing with their own p***ers again." [7:57-8:48]

Jim Ross gives his take on Sting's final opponent

Following the potential reveal that occurred on Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has given his take on The Young Bucks being a part of the Icon's retirement match.

On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross was supportive of the idea, as it seemed as if a different version of the Bucks would be facing the Hall of Famer and Allin at the Revolution pay-per-view event.

“I don’t have a problem with it. You know you’re gonna get second guessed by today’s social media world no matter who you put Sting and Darby against. Young Bucks are trying to kind of reinvent themselves. You can tell by their attire, their appearance. I thought they cleaned it up pretty good, got the little mustaches and so forth."

He believed that the Young Bucks would be open to whatever happens concerning the match, and they would be able to put on a great show

Despite the mixed reviews, this seems to be the direction that AEW will be heading towards, and with proper buildup, this could still end up being a great way for the Stinger to go out.

