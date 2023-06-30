Jim Cornette says a major AEW name is just a "f*cking mark who got lucky"

Excalibur has been heading up AEW's commentary team since the promotion first hit the airways. This past weekend's Forbidden Door pay-per-view was no different. Although, WWE veteran Jim Cornette wishes there was one specific change to the event's broadcast team.

The crossover event between AEW and NJPW saw both promotions work together to put on an eventful night of high-octane action and spectacular moments. Being Tony Khan's lead commentator, Excalibur spearheaded the match calls in his standard play-by-play role.

However, Jim Cornette was quick to point out that both Jim Ross and Kevin Kelly have worked for New Japan before and were perhaps better suited for the position. He specifically named Kelly as the ideal candidate, considering he is still currently NJPW's primary English-language commentator.

Cornette said the following on the recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast:

“But yet when they do a co-promotion between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Kevin is there alright, but he’s sitting in the B-chair, next to sock face [Excalibur] who’s never worked a f*cking day for New Japan Pro Wrestling in his life. Because he still doesn’t have the […] guts and the intestinal fortitude to say, ‘You know what, you know what you’re doing here and I’m a f*cking mark who got lucky. So since you’re here, Kevin, you can do the show.'” [From 11:38 – 12:18]

Kevin Kelly was recently hired by Tony Khan to work alongside Nigel McGuinness as the play-by-play announcer for AEW Collision. Whether his role will expand besides the weekly Saturday show to include him heading up the commentary team for pay-per-views remains to be seen.

Jim Cornette slammed Kenny Omega's match from AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II

The commentary team was not the only aspect of Forbidden Door Jim Cornette had an issue with. Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran manager criticized Kenny Omega's match with Will Ospreay for being "phony."

This is not the first time Cornette has made such remarks about Omega's matches, and it most likely will not be the last. Nonetheless, the IWGP United States Championship bout was well-received by the wider audience, with some calling it the preemptive match of the year.

Inside The Ropes @Inside_TheRopes Is Will Ospreay vs Kenny Omega at AEW Forbidden Door THE GREATEST match of all time? Is Will Ospreay vs Kenny Omega at AEW Forbidden Door THE GREATEST match of all time? https://t.co/KqizwrUUFK

Omega and Ospreay are expected to finish off their 2023 trilogy at some point in the near future, with AEW All In emanating from Wembley Stadium being a suspected location for their rubber match.

