Jim Cornette says Tony Khan buried top AEW star: "It took him a while to kill him off"

Jim Cornette recently discussed Tony Khan's booking of a former AEW World Champion. The name in question is MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman).

MJF started his AEW journey in 2019. He was last seen in the promotion at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view, where he lost the World Championship to Samoa Joe. After being betrayed by his now-former friend, Adam Cole's faction, The Salt of the Earth took a hiatus from pro wrestling.

On a recent edition of the Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette claimed that Tony Khan tried to bury MJF in AEW, but the latter initially didn't let that happen:

“With MJF, it took him a while to kill him off because he was better than most verbally, and he was able to explain to Tony, 'Don't f***ing put me out there and do a bunch of stupid sh*t.' Tony started putting him out there do a bunch of stupid sh*t,” he said. [11:29 - 11:50]

What did Jim Cornette say about Mercedes Mone possibly coming to AEW?

Mercedes Mone is seemingly nearing her in-ring return, and reports have indicated that she will join AEW. Fans are excited to discover how her potential arrival in All Elite Wrestling would impact the promotion.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette said Mone joining AEW would not benefit the company because of the Tony Khan-led creative team's incompetence:

“If I say no, then it's like I'm saying Mercedes Mone ain't worth sh*t, and that's not the case. I don't think the reincarnated corpse of Mildred Burke could make a difference in AEW's business. It's not the talent's fault anymore. It's Tony, it's the booking, it's the creative, it's now the downward spiral of the entire company, the big buildings that aren't filled up, and the f***ing TV that people aren't watching," he said on Drive Thru.

According to recent reports, Mercedes Mone will probably make her AEW debut in March 2024. She last wrestled at NJPW Strong Resurgence 2023 against Willow Nightingale, where she sustained an ankle injury that put her out of action for many months.

