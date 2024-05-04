Jim Cornette says Tony Khan was given a dose of reality after losing major deal 

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently criticized Tony Khan after AEW reportedly lost another international streaming deal amidst their downward spiral with viewership. He also talked about how Khan may be realizing how hard it was to be in the business.

It was recently revealed that ViX, who has been streaming content for the promotion for ten months now, will cease to broadcast any of their shows effective immediately. This comes as a huge blow, as they have lost a major player who caters to Spanish and Portuguese-speaking countries.

On a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran after finding out about AEW losing another deal had a bold claim about Tony Khan. He talked about how Khan has been spending so much money without caring about any of the returns on his investments.

"So this whole thing has been 'Well I'll just spend all this f***ing money because it doesn't matter and then I'll get the rights fee and then I'll be making money.' But it doesn't matter whether he loses money or makes money because he's got plenty of money."

He then talked about how Tony Khan may have joined the business with some goals in mind, but he may be realizing that these were not easy to attain, seeing as his company has been taking several hits to the chin lately.

"But he's been presuming that all these things would be successful: that he would be a great booker, that this would be a great wrestling promotion, that they would beat the WWE because the fans didn't like 'em, didn't like Vince, were made at the company, that all the wrestlers would want to come here. And one by one these things have proven to not quite be as easy to accomplish as he thought originally, and this is gonna be the big one." [17:10-17:55]

Tony Khan could make changes to popular pay-per-views

AEW has set a calendar for their pay-per-views which now seems to be its final structure moving forward. However, there seems to be an issue with two certain events being too close to one another.

This would be All In and All Out, which are a mere week away from one another. Last year, both shows ended up being successful, with some matches and feuds being featured on the Wembley Stadium show, and others including some follow-up matches being featured on the Chicago show.

A recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted how people within the promotion did not think it was optimal to have both events so close to one another. It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will make changes to the scheduling.

Expand Tweet

Seeing as WrestleDream in October is the next pay-per-view after All Out, Tony Khan and management could make some adjustments, setting the Chicago PPV at a more optimal time that won't interfere with All In and WrestleDream.

