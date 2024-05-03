AEW could possibly postpone major upcoming Pay-Per-View - Reports

AEW is set to hold its second All In PPV event at Wembley Stadium in London later this year; however, according to reports, a major PPV that the company presents after All In might get postponed.

Last year, All Elite Wrestling held its first-ever PPV in London. However, many were surprised to see the company hold another major PPV, All Out, just a week after the Wembley show. All Out 2023 PPV suffered from a lack of build for some of the matchups, which made the show feel like a filler event.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company is not fully on board with airing All Out just seven days after All In.

"Won: While All In was seen as a success last year, there is belief in AEW backstage that PPVs 7 days apart isn't an ''optimum thing.""

Bully Ray suggests a suitable replacement for Tony Khan in AEW

AEW has signed many top veterans of professional wrestling over the years. These veterans offer their wrestling knowledge to the talent as well as help the creative team. Tony Khan has added some of those legends to the booking team, these names include Bryan Danielson, Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn, and more.

Speaking on the Wise Choices podcast with Eric Bischoff, Bully Ray suggested that Dustin Rhodes is a suitable replacement for Tony Khan as the booker of All Elite Wrestling.

"I'm not suggesting that anybody be the booker instead of Tony Khan. What I'm suggesting is Tony Khan be more open-minded to the veterans and the creative minds that are around him and been there, and done that. If there was a gun to my head and I had to hand Tony's pencil to another person, I would hand it to somebody who had experience as a booker, or somebody who had sat under the learning tree of a booker. I.E. Dustin Rhodes." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Dustin Rhodes has been signed to AEW since 2019 and also helps in coaching the up-and-coming talent. It will be interesting to see if Khan tries to add Rhodes' influence to the creative team.

