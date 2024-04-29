Jim Cornette says top AEW star looks like he’s ‘pregnant with a Godd**n watermelon’

WCW veteran Jim Cornette recently talked about a major AEW star and had a few words of criticism for him, including his current look, character, and certain antics during matches. The star discussed here would be Eddie Kingston.

The Mad King has received criticism for his look in the past, but he has often overlooked this and focused on giving his all in his matches. Kingston has gone on to become one of the more popular stars on the promotion and he has a lot to show for, even becoming a triple crown champion to end 2023.

On the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran gave his reactions to Eddie Kingston's match at AEW Dynasty where he teamed up with Adam Copeland and Mark Briscoe to face The House of Black. He apparently was not a fan of Kingston's current look.

"Of all of these people, Eddie Kingston has now become a complete waste of time, because he doesn't work the gimmick that Mother Nature gave him. We've talked about it, some kind of f***ing angry, f***ing badass mechanic from the Bronx, put some f***ing yonkers wherever. Put some f***ing regular clothes on him instead of whatever that Godd**n tribute to f***ing All Japan Pro-Wrestling outfit he wears, he looks like he's pregnant with a Godd**n watermelon."

He continued further, saying he should be sticking to his current gimmick instead of paying tribute to Japanese icons.

"And he can talk like that, but he doesn't do it, and he looks like s**t but with the gimmick that would work for him. If he dressed it, and talked it, and acted like it and worked it instead of pretending to be Japanese and doing Japanese karaoke badly, with the f***ing thing where he does the chops where he hits himself harder than the f***ing opponent. [1:11-2:15]

How has Eddie Kingston been doing in AEW?

After ending 2023 by capturing the Continental Championship at AEW Worlds End, Kingston started the year with three titles, as he was also the ROH World Champion and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

However, this did not last long, as within the next few months, he would drop two of his titles. He lost his Continental Championship to Kazuchika Okada over a month ago on AEW Dynamite. Earlier this month, his reign as ROH World Champion ended when Mark Briscoe dethroned him at Supercard of Honor.

Expand Tweet

in less than two weeks, he will put the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship on the line at Resurgence against Gabe Kidd. This could end up being the end of Kingston's time as champion, as he may very well end up dropping his third title this year.

Please give credit to The Jim Cornette Experience and give us an H/T when getting quotes from the first half of the article.