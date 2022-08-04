Jim Cornette says WWE's recent signee is a more accomplished pro wrestler than half the AEW roster

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently showered praise on WWE Superstar Logan Paul for his breath-taking performance at SummerSlam this year.

The YouTuber-turned-wrestler displayed a blend of athleticism and resiliency in defeating The Miz at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Maverick received widespread critical acclaim for an entertaining outing against The A-Lister, who helped put him on the map.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's The Drive Thru podcast, Cornette asserted that Logan Paul comes off as a more accomplished pro wrestler than half the AEW roster.

The former wrestling manager also credited The Miz for making his competitor look like a legit performer despite his lack of experience:

"Have you noticed that the celebrities and folks from other sports on SummerSlam were more accomplished professional wrestlers than half the roster in AEW?...Logan Paul, he looks better physically than Miz, and I’ve been hard on Miz but I’ll give credit to him here. Because Logan Paul is taking this seriously, he’s obviously working hard and has obviously trained hard and he does moves well, but he’s still green," Cornette said.

Cornette added that while he didn't like Logan pulling off a frog splash on the multi-time WWE Champion through the announce table, it was perfectly executed:

"I hate s**t like this because it’s the same thing that Shane (McMahon) used to do and the same thing that Cactus (Jack) had to do on a lot of big shows (..) But, Goddamn it was beautiful," he added. (H/T- WrestleTalk)

You can check out Jim Cornette's full SummerSlam review below:

AEW star Jake Hager on WWE Superstar Logan Paul's potential as a pro wrestler

Logan Paul's triumphant outing against The Miz marked his only second professional wrestling match in WWE.

He first wrestled when he joined forces with The A-Lister to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38.

While the 27-year-old has shown great potential, AEW star Jake Hager is skeptical of fans acknowledging it.

Speaking on a virtual signing with The Captain's Corner, the JAS member noted that Logan might have a hard time getting over with people:

"I got a feeling it’s gonna be pretty hard for Logan [Paul] to get over with the wrestling fans. Yeah [in a long-term sense]. We’ll see." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Logan Paul still has a long way to go before he reaches a certain level of stardom in the squared circle.

With Clash at the Castle inching closer, it will be interesting to see if WWE books him in another mega match for their upcoming show.

