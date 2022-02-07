"He doesn't need the money" - Wrestling veteran on Shane McMahon possibly joining AEW following WWE release

Jim Cornette recently shared his take on Shane McMahon possibly signing a deal with AEW following his shocking WWE departure last week.

Shane O'Mac returned to the global juggernaut at Royal Rumble, where he had an impressive showing in the men's Rumble match. However, following the show, several reports detailing his unprofessional conduct backstage surfaced, after which he was silently shown the door from the company.

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life "People in WWE are letting me know that someone should warn Tony Khan what he’s in for if he brings Shane [McMahon] in, because the sense of entitlement, and I don’t know if ego is the right word, that Shane would bring along with him"



-Wade Keller on PWTorch "People in WWE are letting me know that someone should warn Tony Khan what he’s in for if he brings Shane [McMahon] in, because the sense of entitlement, and I don’t know if ego is the right word, that Shane would bring along with him"-Wade Keller on PWTorch https://t.co/3xD2Rh4VKx

As expected, this led to fans wondering if a bitter Shane McMahon could join forces with AEW after his acrimonious departure from WWE.

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Experience, Jim Cornette questioned the authenticity of a recent report about WWE warning AEW not to sign Shane.

"People are already putting up the memes, and some sites are reporting that WWE is nervous that Tony Khan may sign Shane McMahon to All Elite Wrestling. I'm not saying it's coming from Vince or anyone from WWE, to begin with, because I haven't got the documentation, but that is what people are trying to write and foist," said Jim Cornette (From 16:36 - 17:26)

Furthermore, the wrestling veteran added that there's little chance Shane McMahon would work for WWE's opposition as he doesn't need the money.

"There's no way on earth unless Vince somehow breaks into Shane's house that Shane would work for an opposite promotion to his own father. And he doesn't need the money, nobody in that family needs the money." added Cornette (17:48 - 18:08)

Shane McMahon is not a natural fit for AEW

Considering the company tends to push performers in their physical prime, it's unlikely Shane O'Mac could find a top spot on the roster even if he joins AEW. Moreover, going by the rumors about the WWE legend's recent behavior, Tony Khan would likely not sign Shane as it could court major controversy.

Elisamuel @EliIMPACT The same people who criticized Shane McMahon & his time in WWE are the same ones who wants him in AEW! 🤷🏻‍♂️ The same people who criticized Shane McMahon & his time in WWE are the same ones who wants him in AEW! 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/nPFXK1hbLX

Whatever the case, fans would certainly keep a close eye on how things pan out in the coming days and weeks. Having had a years-long association with WWE, it's safe to assume Shane would likely return to the company down the line, be it sometime in the coming months or in a few years.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Shane O' Mac's situation with WWE and AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

