Jim Cornette shares his brutally honest opinions about AEW signing Ric Flair

AEW signed one of the biggest names in professional wrestling history recently, Ric Flair. This is especially shocking for many fans, and WWE veteran Jim Cornette has given his honest thoughts on the signing.

The Nature Boy Ric Flair recently signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan-led promotion and revealed that he will be present at AEW Revolution 2024. This has led to the speculation that Flair may possibly be the final opponent of Sting at the event.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former WWE manager reflected on how the younger AEW talent may have an issue with the use of veterans in the company:

"Well and here’s the thing is that, again, we’re in a situation where the most well-known biggest stars, biggest celebrities, and mainstream names in the wrestling industry that work for AEW have always continued to be behind the scenes or backstage or in a non-wrestling role. And I mean, you know it’s hard for the young guys to get over when everybody sees these older guys as the big stars. And especially when the guys are too old to be able to work with these young guys and put them over."

Cornette continued:

"So then you start creating the dissension in the locker room where the young guys are going, Oh, geez, these guys, all they got to do is show up and plug their energy drink or do commentary or don’t even show have to show up, they all get paid. And, you know, we actually got to take bumps and get hurt." H/T:[InsideTheRopes]

Jim Cornette blames the AEW roster for Bryan Danielson's injury

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke about Bryan Danielson's injury and blamed the AEW roster for not taking care of him.

Bryan Danielson recently suffered a broken orbital bone during his match with Andrade El Idolo on Collision. Cornette has given his thoughts and bashed the All Elite Wrestling locker room for the injury on the Jim Cornette Experience:

“One of your biggest stars, a guy that’s known for having a history of concussions and had to retire for a while because of it, a guy who then comes back and—I can’t even remember the other injuries he had before the broken arm because there was a couple more. I’m not saying that Bryan Danielson, it looks that way, is injury-prone, but how is he successfully able to wrestle a much tougher schedule for 15 or 20 years and not be injured this much? Because he was never in this f**king swimming pool with these other g*d d**n synchronized swimmers is what I’m guessing.” [2:15 - 2:55]

Cornette's co-host Brian Last compared AEW's style to WWE's which Bryan was used to from a long-time, to which Jim responded:

"Regardless of the style, you've got one of the biggest names in the f**king company and he's just come back from a broken arm and you don't need anymore g*d d**n injuries, how's he still getting injured? How are people not f**king taking care of him? What the f**k is going on here? It's not like--unless he fell off the top rope head first to the floor, it's not like you can break your own orbital socket very easy. So what the f**k is going on here?" [3:16 - 3:51]

