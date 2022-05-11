"They f***ing shot themselves in the foot" - Jim Cornette believes the ship has sailed on five-time WWE Champion in AEW 

Veteran wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently lashed out at AEW for underutilizing Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon has allied himself with Jon Moxley since their grueling encounter at Revolution 2022. William Regal, who has been a mentor to the two men, became instrumental in creating what they later named The Blackpool Combat Club. A few weeks later, the stable inducted 25-year-old Wheeler Yuta.

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the three-man group continued their winning momentum when they defeated The Butcher, The Blade, and Angelico in a trios match.

Although the BCC is quickly becoming one of the hottest factions in pro wrestling, Jim Cornette isn't a fan of the group's booking. Speaking on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran described last week's match as a repetition of the same old story.

Cornette also expressed his desire to see Danielson back in the singles competition:

"They might as well just run last week's tape because it's the same thing. (...) Every week it's the same f***ing match, and they end up stomping the shit out of all the opponents and winning the match." And I'd just love to see Danielson in a singles match and in an interview again, so I could enjoy something instead of always having that f***ing plumber latched on to him like a goddamn leech,"Cornette said. (03:06: 32)

Jim Cornette went on to state that AEW missed out on an opportunity to crown Danielson World Champion late last year:

"I'm pissed off. They had the best world champion in all of professional wrestling ready to go in December, Bryan Danielson, and they f***ing shot themselves in the foot." (3:21:16)

In late 2021 and early 2022, Bryan Danielson received two consecutive shots at the reigning AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

The two men put on back-to-back barnburners at the Winter is Coming and TBS premieres of Dynamite respectively. The former WWE Superstar failed to dethrone The Anxious Millennial Cowboy on both occasions.

Jim Cornette isn't impressed with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley teaming up on AEW television

Jim Cornette has often been critical of Jon Moxley, and the fact that the latter is now working with Bryan Danielson has made him furious.

Not too long ago, the former manager asserted that The Purveyor of Violence was the worst thing that has happened in Danielson's AEW career:

"Letting Moxley out of the puzzle factory was the worst thing that happened to Bryan Danielson. When he was there all by himself, he was stealing the show. And now, if he would, he would still be petty theft," said Cornette.

The American Dragon last wrestled in a singles match on the April 6 episode of Rampage, where he defeated Trent Beretta. Since then, he has been involved in four straight trios matches, winning all of them.

