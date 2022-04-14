"Only to kiss the a** of your boss" - Jim Cornette blasts former WWE Champion for his recent comments

Jim Cornette recently slammed Chris Jericho for his recent comments about Tony Khan, where he claimed that the AEW President would take over the wrestling business in the next five years.

On April 1st, the Supercard of Honor XV, the first ROH pay-per-view under Tony Khan's control, culminated. The event was a big success among fans and critics for featuring plenty of great matches and fun surprises.

This prompted Chris Jericho to make the tall claim on Twitter, which understandably divided the fans.

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho Prediction. @TonyKhan is going to take over both the #SportsEntertainment AND #ProWrestling business in North America within the next 5 years. So let it be written…so let it be done! Prediction. @TonyKhan is going to take over both the #SportsEntertainment AND #ProWrestling business in North America within the next 5 years. So let it be written…so let it be done!

Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran manager blasted the first-ever AEW Champion for the tweet. He stated that Jericho's statement was nothing but "ridiculous."

Cornette explained that it was only made to please his All Elite Wrestling boss, Tony Khan.

"We have seen poor Tony's demeanor lately. I'm sorry, but no matter who you are or what your aspiration is for Tony Khan's wrestling projects. That's ridiculous; that's a ridiculous statement made only to kiss the a** of your boss." (From 2:48 - 3:13)

Jim Cornette was also displeased with Tony Khan's recent comments

A few days back, the wrestling legend criticized Tony Khan for his claims about potential "bots," spreading anti-AEW agenda on Twitter. Cornette wondered if there was anyone around the AEW President who could ask him to filter out his thoughts before putting them out in public.

"Is there anybody around him [Tony Khan] who could tell how stupid that sounds before he utters it, or he's just allowed to blither on in any way he wants. Of course, they are a bunch of people on Twitter that ain't real," said Cornette.

Though Tony Khan remains a divisive figure in the wrestling business, he always keeps the fans engaged. On next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Khan is scheduled to make a "huge" announcement.

