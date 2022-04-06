"Are they on a budget?" - Jim Cornette slams recent AEW entrance, compares it to JBL's iconic entrance

Jim Cornette criticized a certain sequence in a segment on AEW Dynamite last week involving Adam Cole and ReDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly).

The group were having their 'Undisputed Elite Championship' celebration wherein they walked out with the world and tag team titles which they stole from the respective champions Hangman Page and Jurassic Express.

As the celebrations continued, Hangman Page arrived in a Tesla with longhorns and immediately attacked Cole, while the tag-team champions took out ReDRagon to reclaim their respective titles.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager slammed Page's entrance while comparing it to JBL's WWE entrances. He added that AEW was continuously making the world champion worthless.

"Page's music starts playing and the guy that's not supposed to be here drives into the arena in a compact car with the bull horns on it like Bradshaw's Limousine used to have in the WWF [WWE], but this is like a little goddamn Honda Civic or some s**t. Are they on a budget? How much of a f****g putz can they make this guy look like?" Cornette said. [0:45 - 1:11]

Jim Cornette was not a fan of Hangman Page as AEW World Champion

Page won the title against Kenny Omega last year at Full Gear and defended it against Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, and Adam Cole. However, Cornette expressed his disapproval of AEW making Page its world champion because he felt the Anxious Millennial Cowboy wasn't credible enough.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette pointed out that there are other believable champions such as Cole, Danielson, and CM Punk.

"But then when we realized that my God, they literally are gonna pull the trigger on this and make him [Hangman Page] the world champion, despite all common sense and reasoning to the contrary, when Punk came in, and Danielson came in, we thought Cole was gonna be a big deal. Now he's a nonentity. But there were other choices that people would have accepted and would have come off like world champions instead of unconfident Intercontinental Champion."

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has had some quality matches while being the world champion. He feuded with the likes of Bryan Danielson and Lance Archer while also defeating Adam Cole at the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year. A rematch against Cole is most likely on the cards in the near future for the Cowboy. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

