Jim Cornette recently pointed out a major flaw with the ongoing saga between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson on AEW programming.

After Moxley defeated Wheeler Yuta in a singles match on Dynamite last week, Danielson confronted the former WWE Champion. He cut an intense promo on Mox, notably proposing the idea of teaming up with the latter moving forward. Jon Moxley stayed silent throughout the segment, and Bryan Danielson let the Death Rider think about his tempting offer.

While discussing the same on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager called Danielson "impeccable" on the flagship show. But Cornette doesn't think pitting him against Moxley would do him any favors.

Jim Cornette believes Moxley's character has become stale and said, "Moxley is gonna drag down Danielson."

"Bryan Danielson has been impeccable, a breath of fresh air, great match with Page, two matches with Page. Now, we're gonna have to see Danielson and Moxley, and that's like, here's this delicious custom-made birthday celebratory cake from the finest Baker in town, and here's the goddamn stale Twinkie from the Shell station. Put them together, and the delicious cake doesn't really make the Twinkie tastes better, but the Twinkie will drag down the delicious cake, and that's what's happening. Now, Moxley is gonna drag down Danielson." Jim Cornette said (From 4:58 to 5:52

Cornette further weighed in on fans' desire to see Mox and Bryan team up in AEW.

The wrestling manager thinks it appears to be the first instance in pro wrestling history where wrestling enthusiasts are rooting for a babyface to do whatever a heel has asked him:

"It's only been 130 years since we've had pro wrestling. Maybe this is the first-time-ever that people were supposed to cheer for the babyface to do what the heel's asking him to do. That would be a landmark happening." (From 9:15 to 9:25

There's no denying that Mox and Bryan could become a formidable duo and dominate the entire men's tag team and singles division.

It will be interesting to see whether the former Shield member decides to join forces with Danielson or if he goes after the top AEW heel.

Bryan Danielson has recently expressed his desire to face Jon Moxley in AEW

While The American Dragon is trying to convince Moxley to form an ally, he has previously expressed his desire to have a match against the former AEW World Champion.

In an interview with Muscle and Fitness, the 40-year-old star said he would love to wrestle Moxley in an unfettered in-ring set up of All Elite Wrestling:

"I’d love to wrestle Moxley in this [AEW] scenario, versus the WWE scenario, you know what I mean? Where we are a little bit freer and more unleashed, because I think he’s fantastic,"

With the AEW Revolution right around the corner, fans could see the rivalry between Mox and Bryan unfold leading up to the event.

