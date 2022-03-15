"This was highly rotten" - Jim Cornette slams recent AEW segment featuring former WWE Champion

Former WWE manager and wrestling legend Jim Cornette has once again slammed a segment from the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston.

The segment revolved around Jericho's heel turn; the former world champion eventually betrayed his Inner Circle teammates Santana and Ortiz. He then aligned with 2point0 and Daniel Garcia to form the "Jericho Appreciation Society."

On the whole, Cornette was not a fan of this portion of the show. He slammed it on his podcast ,"The Jim Cornette Experience," where he particularly criticized the table bump that Kingston took from Jake Hager at the end of the segment.

“It could have broke his f****** neck, and then Jericho is like ‘This is the Jericho Appreciation Society, and that’s entertainment,'" said Cornette. "Well this may be the Jericho Appreciation Society, but that wasn’t entertainment, and there’s the trademark ‘sports entertainer’ but it’s false advertising. This was highly rotten except for Eddie Kingston.”

Jim Cornette wasn't impressed with Chris Jericho's latest partners

2.0 and Daniel Garcia have been drafted in to replace Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara in Jericho's new faction. Despite the new group only being one week old, Cornette has his doubts about Garcia in particular.

Later on in the podcast, Cornette expressed his disappointment with Garcia by stating that he needs to gain a personality if he wants to thrive while he's standing next to Jericho. With his impressive character work, the latter has been known for making the most of his TV time throughout his career.

