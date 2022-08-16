"Spending to much time on this godd*** 150 pounds" - Jim Cornette slams recent AEW segment involving Powerhouse Hobbs

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently slammed AEW for their recent segment involving Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall on Dynamite.

During the latest episode of the show, the former Team Taz member was confronted by Marshall and his group when the former was standing with Mark Henry. Marshall praised Hobbs in the segment, but the latter did not get much of a chance to talk.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran explained that the segment proved that AEW has not done enough to teach mic skills to Hobbs.

"You know why you would remember the rest of the promo? Because that's the only line he got. He never got a chance to say a word. Mark Henry is there with Powerhouse Hobbs and before he says a godd** syllable, here comes QT Marshall and the Factory. [...] QT puts Hobbs over, speaks good about him which is probably a sign that they did not trust Hobbs to do it himself. Which is a sign that they have been spending to much time on teaching this godd* 150 pounds wet noodles how to do cartwheels instead of teaching this godd** money-drawing ball player how to talk." [0:40 - 1:43]

Jim Cornette believes that the split between AEW stars Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks was unnecessary

The two Team Taz members parted ways after Hobbs turned on Starks after the latter's FTW Championship loss to Hook.

Speaking recently on The Jim Cornette Experience, he highlighted that it was not a good idea to disband a popular heel faction.

"Well but now you've taken guys that are talented but have been basically non-entities especially [Powerhouse] Hobbs and instead of getting them over as a unit and then turning one on the other, when you've just split them up when they're meaningless now so that means the split is meaningless."

Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks have been going against each other since they split up. It remains to be seen how the story will unfold between the two stars.

