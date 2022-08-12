"Atleast Vince knew what he was doing"- Wrestling veteran blasts Tony Khan for his reported "unprofessional behaviour" in AEW

Jim Cornette blasted Tony Khan after reports of the latter's unprofessional conduct in AEW surfaced recently.

The workload has seemingly been getting the better of Tony Khan lately. Recent reports have suggested that Mr. Khan's behavior was deemed "unprofessional" by backstage personalities in AEW.

It was also highlighted that Mr. Khan has often overstepped his conduct while talking to the broadcasters via headsets. Comparisons were made with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who was known for his imposing demeanor.

Speaking on the Official Jim Cornette YouTube channel, Jim Cornette dissected Tony Khan's personality quirks and his unprofessional behavior:

"Mick Foley quit WWE because they were making him an announcer and he didn't want Vince yelling at him. But at least Vince knew what he was doing. I can see Tony from the media scrums, from speaking to him over telephone, if he's upset or panicking or the ball is dropped in some way, then he's probably gonna be faster or whatever the f**k, and I can see an announcer or someone backstage having to relay this information going 'f**king shut up and leave me the f**k alone,'" said Cornette. (17.06-18.04)

He even went as far as to claim that Mr. Khan may suffer a medical affliction unless management issues are resolved:

"Experienced people need to be in charge. Or else you're gonna have a situation where Tony has a stroke, a heart attack, a nervous breakdown, or just melts down and screams and jumps into the river somewhere. It happens even to people that have been in the wrestling business for years. They crack or quit and say 'F**k it all, I'm going to a monastary until dead'. It's gonna happen to him, it's just a question of when," he added. (20.25-21.06)

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier We've been told that, "in the past month, Tony Khan has become impossible for anyone to deal with." His behavior has been called "unprofessional" and "worse than Vince McMahon" in regards to how he treats people during shows. We've been told that, "in the past month, Tony Khan has become impossible for anyone to deal with." His behavior has been called "unprofessional" and "worse than Vince McMahon" in regards to how he treats people during shows. https://t.co/GtTeZnbcM7

Jim Cornette believes Tony Khan is in dire need of management help

Reports also suggested that Tony Khan's recent outbursts even caused top backstage personnel to contemplate quitting. Tony then reportedly convinced them by promising to change his behavior.

During the same podcast, Jim Cornette threw light on the heavy workload that Mr. Khan carries:

"Tony is going to melt down or crack up at some point in time unless he gets the help that he needs. Gather all the eggs in the basket, see the fat ones that've just been laid and gonna be the tastiest, and adopt a plan. Experienced and logical creative with the guys in the ring that have some knowledge. Tony doesn't know who to talk to and who to believe," said Cornette. (18.11-19.08)

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON



"I do want to continue the operations going forward."



#AEWRevolution Tony Khan says it's been a busy time and he's still in a preliminary time when it comes to ROH going forward."I do want to continue the operations going forward." Tony Khan says it's been a busy time and he's still in a preliminary time when it comes to ROH going forward. "I do want to continue the operations going forward." #AEWRevolution https://t.co/CiZU9X7S7p

It's understandably tough to run a major wrestling promotion, let alone two. Apart from handling ROH and AEW, Tony Khan co-owns the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC. Given his stellar resume, Mr. Khan is capable enough to script a smooth journey in the wrestling world.

