Potential details on Tony Khan being 'unprofessional' backstage in AEW; called worse than Vince McMahon

It has been reported that Tony Khan has been unprofessional backstage in AEW, with comparisons even being made to recently retired WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Ringside News states that Tony Khan's behavior backstage has become an issue, having apparently also been told that he oversteps the mark with how he talks to commentary via headsets on a regular basis.

RSN alleges that a source with direct knowledge has said that in the past month, Tony Khan has become impossible for anyone to deal with. It's also said that the source made comparisons to Vince McMahon, even going as far as to say Tony Khan was comparatively worse.

The report goes on to claim that those who have previously worked with Vince in WWE have said that Khan is much worse than Vince ever was. The source is said to describe unprofessionalism as compared to another WWE higher-up: Kevin Dunn, who notoriously yelled at and mocked people over the headsets.

Melissa @melissax1125 Tony Khan living his best life at Sammy & Tay’s wedding >>>> Tony Khan living his best life at Sammy & Tay’s wedding >>>> https://t.co/cllEndAzma

The report concludes by saying that Tony Khan was also allegedly 'going off' during the Death Before Dishonor event on the 23rd of July.

Fightful Select previously reported that before the event, Khan and former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham had a heated discussion. Gresham was said to have asked for his release on the night.

A former AEW Star shared their one complaint about Tony Khan recently

Having departed the promotion earlier this year, former AEW star Jack Evans had the chance to discuss what Tony Khan is like as a boss. Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, Evans played Khan up as a great boss, but revealed that he had one complaint:

"I really liked it. It was a great experience. Tony was a great boss. The only complaint I could ever make about Tony for sure is, he is like the king of last-minute mind changes," Jack Evans said.

He continued to explain that Khan is fair and completely unlike how Vince McMahon has been described. Jack Evans left AEW earlier this year when his contract expired, and he later admitted that being on a salary with the promotion bred complacency.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Could there be backstage issues in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell