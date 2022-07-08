"F***ing mid-40s banking executive" - Jim Cornette pokes fun at former WWE Superstar's lack of facial expression in AEW

Industry veteran Jim Cornette poked fun at Jake Hager by taking a jibe at his facial expressions.

Jake Hager established himself as a serious threat in the MMA world prior to joining AEW. The undefeated Bellator fighter arrived with a mean streak, but things didn't turn out the way many expected. The former WWE Heavyweight Champion has been a protege and henchman for Chris Jericho in multiple factions since the get-go.

Cornette isn't a fan of the 40-year-old's demeanor. Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran manager claimed that Hager looks like a mid-40s banking executive:

"The look he (Jake Hager) has most of the time on his face is like the look on a f***ing mid-40s banking executive driving down the interstate in the middle of nowhere when he realizes that because of the Taco Bell he had at the last stop, he's got to take a f***ing s*** and there's nowhere in sight to stop. Perpetually, that's the look that Jake Hager has on his face." (02:32 - 02:54)

Jim Cornette has previously bashed Jake Hager's personality

Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) spent 11 years in WWE before asking for his release in 2017. Boasting a genuine mat-wrestling background, Hager impressed everyone with his MMA skills, standing tall with a commendable 3-0-1 record thus far.

Before coming under Tony Khan's umbrella, he also captured numerous titles in notable indie promotions like Lucha Underground and IWR.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE writer blasted Jake Hager for his body language and 'moup' look:

"Hager has no facial expressions whatsoever. He has no body language. He stands there with that moup look on his face. You know what a moup look is? That's where if you say to somebody hey, and they go, moup, like moup. Moup look, he's wearing a white t-shirt, white tennis shorts and white tennis shoes with no f***ing socks. He looked like a f***ing ice cream man in Hawaii." (Read more here)

The past couple of years haven't been favorable for Hager in terms of singles competition. However, his ability to carry a match can't be ruled out, especially given the vast amount of experience he boasts.

Many believe his golden moments in AEW are yet to come and the former All-American will make it count.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jake Hager get a singles push down the line? Yes No 2 votes so far