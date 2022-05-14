"Bland, boring, mumble-mouthed guy" - Jim Cornette thinks top AEW star hasn't improved since joining the company

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has given his opinion on AEW stars Jungle Boy and Luchasauras, stating he does not care what happens to the duo.

Jungle Boy and Luchasauras, aka The Jurassic Express, are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. The two have been partners since 2019 from the very beginning of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During the Q&A segment of his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette was asked about his thoughts on Luchasauras potentially turning on Jungle Boy. The former WWE manager stated that he does not care what happens, and it's about time Jungle Boy was removed as one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling.

"I don't care. Because after three years of those two, Jungle Boy ain't gotten a lick better. He is still a bland, boring, mumble-mouthed guy. He is great when he has got somebody to lead him. The dinosaur is irredemable. What a goof. Are they ready to take Jungle Boy off the four pillows [pillars] T-shirt? Because he ain't holding up his corner," Cornette said. [0:20-1:00]

Jungle Boy has not impressed Cornette much as the latter has criticized him and Luchasauras on multiple occasions.

Jim Cornette thinks Jurassic Express is only the sixth-best team in AEW

The Jurassic Express was in the crosshairs of Jim Cornette just a few days ago. The former manager slammed the duo, stating they are only the sixth best team in the Jacksonville-based promotion despite being the reigning tag team champions.

Here's what Cornette had to say:

"Let’s remind ourselves that the world tag team champions in AEW are the sixth top rated tag team in the f**** company. They’re behind FTR, they’re behind The Young Bucks, they’re behind The Hardys, they’re behind Starks and Hobbs, they’re behind, well, Santana and Ortiz are never a team anymore, they just get beat in singles.”

