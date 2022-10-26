Jim Cornette thinks WWE legend has become "so meaningless" in AEW

Jim Cornette recently made a bold statement claiming that WWE legend Matt Hardy has become "so meaningless" in AEW.

In his current run in Tony Khan's promotion, Hardy has played different variations of characters. He started his AEW career by playing his iconic "Broken" gimmick in 2020 and then transitioned to "Big Money Matt," which led to the creation of Hardy Family Office with Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade as its initial members.

Afterward, Matt returned to his old tag-team roots upon the arrival of his younger brother Jeff Hardy earlier this year, as one-half of The Hardys. Following Jeff's suspension due to legal issues, he has been a singles competitor, usually employing a chunk of his V1 (Version1) gimmick.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran said that if Matt was younger, he would've thought his multiple personality gimmicks were horrible.

While he knew that Hardy didn't have much time left in his wrestling career, Cornette felt that AEW was still booking him incorrectly and that he had become unwatchable.

"If he was younger, I'd say 'go away and come back' when they miss you but he doesn't have that much time left so I don't see what.... They've [AEW] made him [Matt Hardy] so meaningless and when you see Matt's face on that TV show now you know oh my God this is gonna s*ck and it's gonna involve every underneath talent they can't figure out something to do with," Cornette said. [from 1:02:24 - 1:02:45]

Hardy is currently aligned with Stokely Hathaway's The Firm after his contract was acquired by the faction following Isiah Kassidy's loss to Ethan Page at Rampage in Toronto, Canada on October 14.

Matt won his first match as a member of the heelish group last Monday on Dark: Elevation against Lord Crewe.

AEW star Matt Hardy was seen alongside Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy was recently spotted with his brother Jeff Hardy, who has been suspended by AEW due to legal issues from his DUI arrest.

The Hardy brothers were seen hanging out with young tag-team duo Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) in a photo posted by Kassidy on Twitter.

Jeff Hardy along with Matt Hardy and Private Party.

The last time Matt and Jeff were together in a squared circle was when they dismissed The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) at Double or Nothing 2022 on May 29.

What are your thoughts on Matt Hardy's career so far in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

