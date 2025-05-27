Jim Cornette urges AEW to immediately fire 37-year-old star - "He would deserve that level of treatment"

Former wrestling booker Jim Cornette believes AEW should let go one of its top stars and champions. The talent in question, Kazuchika Okada, just recently mounted a successful championship defense at last weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Ever since joining the Tony Khan-led promotion last year, The Rainmaker has won the Continental Championship, joined up with The Young Bucks to re-form The Elite and battle their opposers on the roster, squared off with then-AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson in a title-for-title showdown in what was one of The American Dragon's last full-time singles matches, and capped off his incredibly successful 2024 by winning the Continental Classic.

Okada has continued to defend the Continental Title throughout 2025, defeating Mike Bailey in his latest championship bout last Sunday at Double or Nothing. Although fans are still buzzing about what many consider to have been one of the former NJPW ace's best matches in All Elite Wresting till date, former wrestling booker Jim Cornette voiced his opinions to the contrary on the latest edition of his Drive Thru podcast.

The 63-year-old went on a rant about Kazuchika Okada's work in the promotion, and suggested that the company should let him go.

"Oh, please, I'll tell you what. If AEW was my company and I immediately got that son of a b**** in the, as part of the deal, inherited his contract, I would immediately sue him for fraud and misrepresentation and try to claw back the money that he'd been paid so far to be a professional wrestler, because with the effort he's put in, he would deserve that level of treatment. This is the most boring, disappointing, sloppy, lazy, do-nothing mother-f***** that's ever walked in the face of a god-da** wrestling ring. Please let me put this in god-da** capitals. Fire Okada," said Cornette. [6:35 - 7:20]

As per rumors, Okada could face International Champion Kenny Omega in a much-anticipated, potentially title unification match at All In : Texas.

Kazuchika Okada's AEW title defenses this year

In his first championship defense of 2025, Kazuchika Okada defeated his former New Japan peer Tomohiro Ishii on Collision Maximum Carnage. The following month, the 37-year-old star retained the Continental Title against Buddy Matthews at Grand Slam Australia.

Okada defeated yet another Hounds of Hell member, Brody King, at Revolution 2025. Earlier this month on AEW Dynamite, he defeated an already-battered Kevin Knight in a Title Eliminator.

Okada's post-match assault on The Jet was broken up by the latter's ally Mike Bailey, which laid the foundation for Speedball's feud with and eventual Double or Nothing title match against The Ace of the New Era.

