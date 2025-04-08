AEW boasts a roster of top-tier talent from around the globe competing for various championships to add to their names. The Tony Khan-led promotion could reportedly be poised to unify two of its top titles, however, and possibly resurrect one of the sport's most iconic rivalries between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega.

The Best Bout Machine had a tough task last weekend at Dynasty 2025, where he defended his International Championship against Ricochet and Mike Bailey in a high-octane Triple-Threat match. Omega retained his belt after delivering his signature One Winged Angel finisher on The Future of Flight and pinning him, with Speedball - trapped in the turnbuckle ropes - unable to intervene.

After the bout, however, The Cleaner would be confronted by his iconic NJPW rival, Kazuchika Okada. With his Continental Championship, the Rainmaker stepped inside the ring and stood face-to-face with Kenny until the latter walked off to the back, with AEW again potentially teasing an All In: Texas clash between the two. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer seemingly voiced his speculations predicting the same, noting that the match could be Title vs. Title.

"You can see Okada and Omega which is clearly going to be at All In, and probably belt versus belt, they were both holding the belts at the end, which has been rumored and it looks like that's the case," claimed Meltzer. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Notably, Omega returned to AEW programming after his extended illness-related hiatus at last year's Worlds End pay-per-view, arriving to seemingly congratulate Okada—winner of the 2024 Continental Classic—and hand him the Continental Championship in his capacity as an EVP. Earlier last year, however, the Japanese star had aided The New Elite in taking Kenny out on Dynamite, writing him off ahead of his surgery.

What Kazuchika Okada has been up to recently in AEW

Kazuchika Okada did not have a match last Sunday at Dynasty 2025. He was last seen in action at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9, where he successfully defended his AEW Continental Championship against the formidable Brody King. The Elite member had also retained his title against King's Hounds of Hell stable-mate Buddy Matthews at Grand Slam Australia a month prior.

Okada boasted about his recent victories in a backstage interview airing on AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday, although he has not been featured prominently on recent programming. It remains to be seen how that will change, with the ex-NJPW star seemingly planning to mix it up again with Kenny Omega.

