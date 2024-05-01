Jim Cornette urges WWE Hall of Famer to come out of retirement 

WWE Hall of Famer Sting retired earlier this year and Jim Cornette recently urged him to come out of retirement.

The former WWE star wrestled his last match at AEW Revolution in March. He teamed up with his mentee Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks and retain the AEW Tag Team Championship. As he was set to retire after the match, the winners relinquished the tag title afterward.

While The Icon is not wrestling anymore, his former partner is also absent from the ring. First, he broke his foot while wrestling against Jay White on Dynamite. Then he recently got hit by a bus in an unfortunate accident, thus, sustaining a broken nose as well.

Jim Cornette and Brian Last recently discussed Darby Allin's injury on The Jim Cornette Experience. During the conversation, Brain asked Cornette if he thought Darby getting hurt was a plot to get Sting out of retirement.

Cornette responded by saying that the WWE Hall of Famer needs to come back and get even.

"He's got to come back and get even... Sting vs. [MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority)]." [From 7:06 - 7:20]

David Penzer wanted to be a part of WWE Hall of Famer Sting's retirement match in AEW

Legendary ring announcer David Penzer recently stated he wanted to be a part of Sting's final match. He called Tony Schiavone to discuss if he could announce Sting's last match, but it didn't happen.

"When I left IMPACT, I called Tony Schiavone, and I said, 'listen, I know you got more ring announcers than you need. I said but you know, if you ever need anything special like you know the WCW type reference, I am available.' And they talked about me, me possibly doing Sting's last match, but because it was a tag team match it just didn't make sense." [28:00 onwards]

David Penzer is best known for his work in WCW, where he worked from 1993 to 2001. He was also with TNA from 2006 to 2010.